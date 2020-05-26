Direct To Consumer Genetic Testing Market: Global Industry Analysis, Market Size and Business Opportunities 2025
Growing incidences of genetic and rare disorders to drive the market growth at 6.3% CAGR ”NAVI MUMBAI, MH, INDIA, May 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Technological developments have made it possible for us to decode and make sense of the data contained in our genes at ever quicker speeds and reduced expenses over the previous century. However, the main implementation of this technology was in hospital-based diagnostic facilities until comparatively recently.
However, DTC-GT is a quickly growing and possibly appealing sector–where clients directly order sampling kits. The independent and comparatively simple transaction allows for the accessibility of genetic testing to anyone who wants to pay for it.
The genetic tests directly marketed to customers have seen fast development as they provide access to the genetic information of a person without involving a physician in the process. It is sold for a multitude of purposes ranging from determining genetic ancestry to anticipating a specific disease’s risk potential. The latest regulatory approval to conduct multiple tests has played a key role in the fast market growth. In addition, the decrease in the price of the genome sequencing method made the genetic test comparatively inexpensive, resulting in a rise in the number of tests ordered.
Nutrigenomics testing segment to drive market growth
In 2018, the segment of nutrigenomics testing had more than USD 175 million in revenues and is expected to see robust growth in the near future. Nutrigenomic tests study the DNA of the patient to evaluate complex nutrition, gene and health relationships. It offers a better knowledge of how each person responds differently to their consumption of supplements and food. Increasing demand for personalized nutrition and the willingness to remain fit will drive the development of the segment over the timeframe forecast.
North America to dominate market growth
The DTC genetic testing market in North America is projected to be 14.7 percent CAGR in the years ahead. Growth is ascribed to increased genetic disease incidence and raised awareness among DTC-related genetic testing individuals. In addition, increasing cancer incidence in the region will increase demand for early diagnosis DTC genetic tests. In the future, strong footholds of industry players offering innovative alternatives will surpass demand for DTC genetic testing. Increasing government investment in R&D, fast technological advances, the accessibility of new tests and the region’s big patient pool will boost demand for DTC genetic testing in early diagnosis of illness. Increasing the incidence of genetically inherited diseases such as cancer, combined with increased healthcare spending, will also drive the genetic testing market for North America DTC. Increasing demand for service personalization is the main factor driving the development of the genetic testing sector in advanced areas such as North America and Europe. These tests allow customers to understand their genetic information without involving doctors and other experts in the healthcare sector. DTC testing enables customers to determine genetic predisposition to diabetes, cancer, Alzheimer’s disease and other genetic diseases to facilitate precautionary healthcare preparation.
