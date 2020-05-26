Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Maness Veteran Medical Signs Exclusive Deal for THE GET AMERICA BACK TO WORK COVID-19 Rapid Test - 100% Made in the USA

Maness Veteran Medical SDVOSB

QuikPac II COVID-19 IgG & IgM Rapid Test

The QuikPac II COVID-19 IgG & IgM Rapid Test is Manufactured By Syntron BioResearch.

ASHEVILLE, NC, USA, May 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Maness Veteran Medical proudly announces its exclusive distributorship of the QuikPac II COVID-19 IgG & IgM Rapid Test, Made 100% in the USA. CEO Johnathan Maness, a Navy veteran and amputee, knew he had to take action when faulty tests flooded the US market. Maness went on the hunt for a solution and found it... Introducing the QuikPac II COVID-19 IgG & IgM Rapid Test.

Product Information:
-100% Manufactured in the USA ( California & Minnesota)
-No Lab Equipment Required for this Test
-Reimbursable Under CPT CODE 86328 : $51.22
-Random Spot Testing Done by CLIA Certified LABs, ensuring 100% Quality Assurance
-Cost $27.95 per Test, for all Non-Government Entities. (Regulated Pricing)
-ALL VA & DoD Facilities will have 30 DAY TERMS and a Discount, as you are Guaranteed our Lowest Price

What Does the Test Look For?
The QuikPac II COVID-19 IgG & IgM Rapid Test is a Serology Test

Serological tests detect antibodies the body produces to fight the virus. These antibodies are present in anyone who has recovered from COVID-19. The antibodies exist in blood and tissues throughout the body. A serological test usually requires a blood sample. Serological tests are particularly useful for detecting cases of infection with mild or no symptoms.

The QuikPac II COVID-19 IgG & IgM Rapid Test...

Tests for IgG: IgG is the marker or antibody left over after a person has healed from COVID-19. If they are tested and show IgG only, this means they had COVID-19, and now have the tracer or IgG antibody, which should mean they have possible immunity now to prevent future infections.

Tests for IgM: IgM is the active COVID-19 virus marker.

Tests for IgG & IgM: If someone has our test and it shows IgM and IgG, this is a person with an active infection their body is fighting. A poultry factory is an ideal work place,they could test all their employees now to see or identify those people who possess the IgG only. If someone came back with IgM and IgG, they need to go back into self isolation until virus passes. A physician does not need to prescribe, but they should have a qualified healthcare practitioner perform the employee testing.

Reliable & Responsible Manufacturing (Syntron BioResearch):
-Fortune 1000 Company
-25 Years in Business
-White Labels for Johnson & Johnson, Procter & Gamble, among other notable companies

FDA Information:
-For Use in Hospitals, Labs with High Complexity CLIA Certification, and Large Employers
-Classification Name: Reagent Coronavirus Serological
-FDA# 2025760
-Pending approval for the new FDA test regulatory requirements

About Maness Veteran Medical:
Owned and operated by CEO, disabled Navy veteran and amputee Johnathan Maness, SDVOSB, Maness Veteran Medical offers the highest quality products in the medical and pharmaceutical fields. Through the creation of valuable partnerships, MVM is focused on supplying the United States’ VA and DoD hospitals with impeccable products and stellar customer service. A benchmark to the industry, MVM’s dedication to the USA and its service persons and veterans remains unprecedented.

Please call us to order this test immediately, as we are ready to ship!

Johnathan Maness
Maness Veteran Medical
+1 727-452-5452
