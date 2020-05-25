Coronavirus - African Union Member States (54) reporting COVID-19 cases (112,290) deaths (3,359), and recoveries (44,920)
African Union Member States (54) reporting COVID-19 cases (112,290) deaths (3,359), and recoveries (44,920) by region:
Central (11,906 cases; 340 deaths; 3,094 recoveries): Burundi (42; 1; 20), Cameroon (4,890; 165; 1,865), Central African Republic (604; 1; 22), Chad (675; 60; 215), Congo (487; 16; 147), DRC (2,297; 67; 337), Equatorial Guinea (719; 7; 22), Gabon (1,934; 12; 459), Sao Tome & Principe (258; 11; 7).
Eastern (12,291; 332; 3,295): Comoros (87; 1; 21), Djibouti (2,270; 10; 1,064), Eritrea (39; 0; 39), Ethiopia (655; 5; 159), Kenya (1,214; 51; 383), Madagascar (542; 2; 147), Mauritius (334; 10; 322), Rwanda (327; 0; 237), Seychelles (11; 0; 11), Somalia (1,594; 61; 204), South Sudan (563; 6; 6), Sudan (3,820; 165; 458), Tanzania (509; 21; 178), Uganda (326; 0; 66).
Northern (34,429; 1,621; 15,094): Algeria (8,306; 600; 4,578), Egypt (17,265; 7.; 4,807), Libya (75; 3; 40), Mauritania (237; 6; 15), Morocco (7,495; 200; 4,737), Tunisia (1,051; 48; 917).
Southern (24,231; 451; 11,751): Angola (69; 4; 18), Botswana (35; 1; 19), Eswatini (250; 2; 156), Lesotho (2; 0; 0), Malawi (101; 4; 33), Mozambique (194; 0; 51), Namibia (21; 0; 13), South Africa (22,583; 429; 11,100), Zambia (920; 7; 336), Zimbabwe (56; 4; 25).
Western (29,433; 615; 11,686): Benin (191; 3; 84), Burkina Faso (841; 52; 690), Cape Verde (390; 3; 155), Cote d'Ivoire (2,376; 30; 1,219), Gambia (25; 1; 13), Ghana (6,808; 32; 2,070), Guinea (3,275; 20; 1,673), Guinea-Bissau (1,173; 6; 42), Liberia (265; 26; 141), Mali (1,059; 67; 604), Niger (945; 61; 783), Nigeria (7,839; 226; 2,263), Senegal (3,130; 34; 1,515), Sierra Leone (735; 42; 293), Togo (381; 12; 141).
