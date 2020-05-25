Government delays multi-spectrum auction to late 2020 but delays 5G spectrum auction to 2021
India - Mobile Infrastructure, Broadband, Operators - Statistics and Analyses
/EIN News/ -- Sydney, May 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just released, this edition of Paul Budde Communication’s focus report on India outlines the major developments and key aspects in the telecoms markets.
Read the full report: https://www.budde.com.au/Research/India-Mobile-Infrastructure-Broadband-Operators-Statistics-and-Analyses
Synopsis
India’s mobile market dominates the local telecom sector, having a large subscriber base and revenue as well as huge capital investment by operators. It remains a highly competitive market though the number of players has fallen in recent years as a result of bankruptcies and merger activity. Four operators alone account for 9.6% of all subscribers.
The emergence of Reliance Jio in the market in 2016 was disruptive. The operator’s strategy was to provide free voice and data initially in a bid to win customers, and then encourage churn from competitors through cut-priced packages. This resulted in a sharp fall in ARPU for most operators, and a sharp loss of subscribers by some, including RCOM which saw its subscriber base nearly wiped out.
Slower market growth is predicted over the next few years, with growth in 2020 partly affected by the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The market will also be constrained from higher growth as a result of local competition and the relatively high penetration.
Mobile broadband penetration has developed strongly over the past few years, driven by the greater number of mobile subscribers, the wider availability and LTE infrastructure and the greater adoption of data-based services.
Uptake of next generation technologies such as IoT, and evolving trends such as smart cities, and new devices offering virtual reality experiences will all enhance data usage going forward. Operators will increasingly focus on infrastructure investments such as optical fibre and small cells for expanding LTE coverage and capacity.
India has taken initial steps towards the rollout of 5G services and is developing a 5G corridor in New Delhi as part of technology trials. However, the government has postponed the auction of 5G suitable spectrum until 2021, and given the financial difficulties faced by operators having to pay high tax dues there will be little incentive to prioritise 5G until 2021 or 2022.
Key developments:
- Government delays multi-spectrum auction to late 2020 but delays 5G spectrum auction to 2021;
- BSNL partners with Ciena to conduct field trials of 5G technology;
- Bharti Airtel makes final AGR payment;
- Vodafone Idea facing financial ruin caused by tax dues;
- Report update includes the regulator’s market data to January 2020, operator data to Q1 2020, recent market developments.
Companies covered in this report include:
Aircel, Bharti Airtel, Quadrant (HFCL), Vodafone Idea, Reliance Communications, Reliance Jio Infocomm (RJI), Tata Teleservices, Vodafone Essar, Videocon, Sistema, Videsh Sanchar Nigam (VSNL), Bharat Sanchar Nigam (BSNL), Mahanagar Telephone Nigam (MTNL), Videocon
-
Market overview and analysis
- Geographic segments
- Rural expansion
-
Mobile statistics
- Mobile broadband statistics
-
Regulatory issues
- Spectrum
- 5G Spectrum auction – 2020
- Spectrum auctions – 2016
- Spectrum auctions – 2015
- Spectrum trading rules
- Spectrum trading
- Mobile subscriber Verification
- Interconnection
- Roaming
- Mobile Number Portability (MNP)
- Spectrum
-
Mobile infrastructure
- 5G
- 4G/LTE
- BSNL
- Bharti Airtel
- Idea
- Vodafone
- CDMA
- BSNL
- Bharti Airtel
- Idea
- Vodafone
- Other infrastructure developments
- VoLTE
-
Major mobile operators
- Subscribers by operator
- Bharat Sanchar Nigam (BSNL)
- Bharti Airtel
- Telenor
- Vodafone Idea
- Mahanagar Telephone Nigam (MTNL)
- Quadrant
- Reliance Communications (RCOM)
- Sistema Shyam TeleServices (SSTL)
- Aircel
- Reliance Jio Infocomm (Jio)
- Tata Teleservices
- Reach Mobile
- MVNOs
-
Mobile content and applications
- M-Commerce
- Appendix – Historic data
- Related Reports
List of Tables
- Table 1 – Growth in the number of mobile subscribers and penetration – 2010 – 2025
- Table 2 – Growth in the number of mobile subscribers in urban and rural areas – 2011 – 2020
- Table 3 – Change in mobile penetration in urban and rural areas – 2010 – 2020
- Table 4 – Change in mobile ARPU (contract, prepaid, blended) – 2017 – 2019
- Table 5 – Change in mobile ARPU (GSM and CDMA) – 2014 – 2018
- Table 6 – Growth in the number of mobile broadband subscribers and penetration – 2011 – 2025
- Table 7 – Cumulative mobile number portings – 2011 - 2020
- Table 8 – Change in the mobile market share of subscribers (major MNOs) – 2010 - 2020
- Table 9 – Growth in the number of BSNL’s mobile subscribers – 2010 – 2020
- Table 10 – Growth in the number of Bharti Airtel’s mobile subscribers – 2010 – 2020
- Table 11 – Change in Bharti Airtel’s mobile ARPU – 2009 – 2020
- Table 12 – Growth in the number of Vodafone Idea’s mobile subscribers – 2002 – 2020
- Table 13 – Change in Vodafone Idea mobile ARPU – 2007 – 2011; 2013 – 2020
- Table 14 – Change in the number of MTNL’s mobile subscribers – 2010 – 2020
- Table 15 – Change in the number of RCOM’s mobile subscribers – 2002 – 2020
- Table 16 – Growth in the number of Reliance Jio’s mobile subscribers – 2016 – 2020
- Table 17 – Reliance mobile ARPU – 2018 - 2019
- Table 18 – Decline in the number of Tata Teleservices’ mobile subscribers – 2010 – 2018
- Table 19 – Historic - Mobile subscribers (GSM and CDMA) – 2002 – 2018
- Table 20 – Historic - Vodafone Idea - mobile subscribers – 2002 – 2009
- Table 21 – Historic - Vodafone - mobile ARPU – 2008 – 2018
- Table 22 – Historic - Vodafone mobile subscribers – 2002 – 2018
- Table 23 – Historic - Reliance mobile subscribers – 2002 – 2009
- Table 24 – Historic - MTNL mobile subscribers – 2002 – 2009
- Table 25 – Historic - Bharti Airtel mobile subscribers – 2002 – 2009
- Table 26 – Historic - Tata Teleservices mobile subscribers – 2002 – 2009
- Table 27 – Historic - BSNL mobile subscribers – 2002 – 2009
- Table 28 – Historic - MTNL mobile subscribers – 2002 – 2009
- Table 29 – Historic - Vodafone mobile subscribers – 2002 – 2017
- Table 30 – Bharti Airtel mobile ARPU – 2005 – 2009
- Table 31 – Historic - Quadrant mobile subscribers – 2012 – 2017
- Table 32 – Historic - Sistema mobile subscribers – 2008 – 2017
- Table 33 – Historic - Telenor mobile subscribers – 2009 - 2017
- Table 34 – Historic - Aircel mobile subscribers – 2004 – 2018
- Table 35 – Historic - Reliance mobile ARPU – 2007 – 2017
- Table 36 – Historic - Mobile ARPU (GSM and CDMA) – 2005 – 2013
List of Charts
- Chart 1 – Growth in the number of mobile subscribers and penetration (with Forecast) – 2010 – 2025
- Chart 2 – Growth in the number of mobile subscribers in urban and rural areas – 2011 – 2020
- Chart 3 – Change in mobile penetration in urban and rural areas – 2010 – 2020
- Chart 4 – Growth in the number of mobile broadband subscribers and penetration – 2011 – 2025
- Chart 5 – Cumulative mobile number portings – 2011 - 2020
- Chart 6 – Change in the mobile market share of subscribers (major MNOs) – 2010 - 2020
- Chart 7 – Growth in the number of BSNL’s mobile subscribers – 2010 – 2020
- Chart 8 – Growth in the number of Bharti Airtel’s mobile subscribers – 2010 – 2020
- Chart 9 – Growth in the number of Vodafone Idea’s mobile subscribers – 2010 – 2020
- Chart 10 – Change in Vodafone Idea mobile ARPU – 2007 – 2011; 2013 – 2020
- Chart 11 – Growth in the number of MTNL’s mobile subscribers – 2010 – 2020
- Chart 12 – Change in the number of RCOM’s mobile subscribers – 2002 – 2020
- Chart 13 – Growth in the number of Reliance Jio’s mobile subscribers – 2016 – 2020
List of Exhibits
- Exhibit 1 – Spectrum auction results - 2016
- Exhibit 2 – CDMA 3G commercial deployment in India
Read the full report: https://www.budde.com.au/Research/India-Mobile-Infrastructure-Broadband-Operators-Statistics-and-Analyses
Nicolas Bombourg nbombourg@budde.com.au Within Australia (02) 8076 7665 Outside Australia +44 207 097 1241