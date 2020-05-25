Aircraft Engine Market Size to Reach USD 97.12 Billion by 2026; Integration of Hi-tech Systems in Aircraft to Propel Market, states Fortune Business Insights™

Key players covered are CFM International SA, General Electric Co, International Aero Engines AG, MTU Aero Engines AG, Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc, Safran SA, Textron, Inc, United Technologies Corporation and more players profiled in aircraft engine market research report

/EIN News/ -- Pune, May 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global aircraft engine market size is predicted to reach USD 97.12 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.16% during the forecast period. The introduction of fuel-efficient and cost-effective engines will bolster healthy growth of the market during the forecast period, states Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “Aircraft Engine Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Engine Type (Turboprop, Turboshaft, Turbofan, Piston Engine), By Technology (Conventional Engine and Electric/Hybrid Engine), By End-user (Commercial, Military, and General Aviation), By Component (Compressor, Turbine, Gear Box, Exhaust Nozzle, Fuel System, and Others), and Regional Forecast 2018-2026” the market size stood at USD 70.10 billion in 2018. The growing technological advancements in aircraft engines will bode well for the market.

Global COVID-19 Impact on Aircraft Engine Industry:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.



To Get The Short-Term and Long-Term Impact of COVID-19 on this Market,



Please Visit:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/aircraft-engine-market-101766





Market Driver:



Heavy Demand for Lightweight Engines to Spur Business Opportunities

The market is primarily driven by the ongoing R&D activities by key players for the development of low maintenance innovative engine designs, which in turn, will promote the growth of the market. Similarly, the development of fuel-efficient, cost-effective, and lightweight engine owing to the rising demand from airlines will enable speedy expansion of the marker. For instance, Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC annually spends around USD 1.4 Billion to develop advanced technology-based engines and components.

Moreover, the stringent regulations concerning carbon emissions will spur demand for lightweight eco-friendly engines during the forecast period. for instance, The Advisory Council for Aviation Research and Innovation in Europe (ACARE) established objectives for the aviation industry.

The propositions include a reduction in aircraft CO2 emissions by 75% (per passenger kilometer), a decrease in noise by 65%, and oxides of nitrogen (NOx) by 90% by 2050. The growing collaborations and partnerships among companies will boost the aircraft engine market share. For instance, General Electric Company, Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC, and Airbus signed a partnership agreement to develop hybrid engines to serve the demand of airliners.

In addition, the growing efforts of companies to curb the adverse environmental effects by minimizing air and noise pollution will foster the growth of the market. However, the continuing backlogs in aircraft deliveries can be a critical factor in dampening the growth of the market. Besides, the long manufacturing process of engines is expected to dwindle the growth of the market during the forecast period.



Browse Detailed Research Insights with Table of Content:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/aircraft-engine-market-101766





Regional Analysis:

Rising Military Expenditure to Propel Growth

The market in North America is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period owing to the growing government spending on military helicopters, fighter jets, emergency medical services helicopters, and single-engine aircraft. The presence of major players in the US will further encourage growth in North America.

The growing investment for the development of advanced and effective jet and helicopter engines to reinforce military fleet will further accelerate the growth of the market. Also, the growing border security and military funding will create lucrative business opportunities for the market. The search and rescue operations in the US will stoke demand for advanced aircraft engines, which in turn, will escalate market potential.



List of Top Players Profiled in Aircraft Engine Market Research Report are:

CFM International SA

General Electric Co.

Honeywell International Inc.



International Aero Engines AG

MTU Aero Engines AG

Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc.

Safran SA



Textron, Inc.

United Technologies Corporation





Quick Buy - Aircraft Engine Market Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/101766







Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Industry Developments – Key Contracts & Agreements, Mergers, Acquisitions and Partnerships Latest technological Advancements Porters Five Forces Analysis Value Chain Analysis

Global Aircraft Engine Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Engine Type Turboprop Turboshaft Turbofan Piston Engine Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Technology Conventional Engine Electric/Hybrid Engine Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Component Compressor Turbine Gear box Exhaust Nozzle Fuel System Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Commercial Aviation Narrow Body Aircraft Wide Body Aircraft Very Large Aircraft Regional Transport Aircraft General Aviation Business Jets Business Helicopters Ultralight Aircraft Military Aviation Fighter Jets Transport Aircraft Military Helicopter Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Rest of the world



TOC Continued…!







Get your Customized Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/aircraft-engine-market-101766







Major Industry Development:

November 2019: Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc, an eminent British engineering company announced that it was awarded a five-year MissionCare contract valued at USD 1.2 Billion from the U.S. government. The contract will involve the maintenance of AE 1107C engines on the U.S. Marine Corps, Navy, and Air Force V-22 aircraft.





Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Aircraft Actuator Market Size , Share and Industry Analysis, By Motion (Linear, Rotary), By Actuator Type (Hydraulic, Pneumatic, Electric, Electromechanical, Electrohydrostatic), By Platform (Fixed-Wing, Rotary-Wing), By Installation (Power Generation & Distribution System, Flight Control System, Fuel Management System, Landing Gear & Braking System, Passenger Comfort, and others), and Geography Forecast till 2026

Aircraft Antennas Market Size , Share and Industry Analysis By Platform (Fixed-Wing, Rotary-Wing), By Frequency Band (VHF & UHF Band, Ka/Ku/K Band, HF Band, X Band, and C Band Others), By End-User (OEM, Aftermarket), By Application (Communication, Navigation & Surveillance) and Regional Forecast 2019 to 2026

Military Communications Market Size , Share and Industry Analysis, By Component (Hardware and Software), By Technology (SATCOM, VHF/UHF/L-Band, HF Communication, and Data Link), By Platform (Airborne, Ground, Naval, and Space), By Application (Command and Control, Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR), Situational Awareness, Routine Operations, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Naval Vessels and Surface Combatants Market Size , Share and Industry Analysis, By Platform (Aircraft Carriers, Destroyers, Corvettes, Amphibious ships, Frigates, and Auxiliary Vessels), By System (Marine Engine System, Weapon Launch System, Sensor System, Control System, Electrical system, Auxiliary system), By Application (Search and Rescue, Combat operations, MCM Operations, Coastal Surveillance), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026





About Us

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand current competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

Linkedin | Twitter | BLogs

