‘League of Innovators’ Builds an Online Learning Platform to Discover Entrepreneurship for Youth and Educators

The newly launched Innovators Academy makes accessing the entrepreneurial mindset and skills easy, free and tangible for any youth

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- League of Innovators (LOI), a national charity dedicated to providing young people with the much-needed support and resources to launch and scale their startups launches a free learning and resource platform for youth and for educators called Innovators Academy.



League of Innovators believes that there is no other way to prepare for the future of work than to adopt an entrepreneurial mindset. Every skill or quality that an entrepreneur adopts to build their startup can and should be transferred to any career, industry, or organization. The need for adopting new ways of thinking, doing, learning has become even more amplified during this time in our world as the global pandemic has turned our learning environments and work upside down.

“We know young people are more than capable of developing new ideas, tangible solutions to personal, economic, and social issues — if given the agency and support to do so. The Innovators Academy is a tool to try to democratize access to this how-to knowledge,” says Executive Director Joanna Buczkwoska-McCumber.

The Innovators Academy is an online platform with free content on topics related to entrepreneurship and innovation organized into 12 modules filled with content, videos, and workbooks, and tackles topics such as social entrepreneurship, resilience, and building your own startup. The platform is designed for curious youth for self-directed learning and for educators to use in their classrooms. All content is free to use and suitable for anyone at any stage of their entrepreneurial journey. The platform is specially designed for educators to get everything they need - from lesson plans to presentation decks to video examples - to be able to bring these game-changing topics into their classrooms digitally or otherwise.

Many of the stories are sourced directly from young entrepreneurs that make up the League of Innovators alumni community who have gone on to be featured in the Fast Company World Changing Ideas, Forbes 30 under 30 lists, Peter Thiel Fellows, YCombinator, 500 Startups, Techstars and Bumble Biz, and most importantly continue to build rising startups and change-making projects on their own terms.

League of Innovators work is graciously made possible by the many partners that have stepped up to support the next generation such as Royal Bank of Canada, Shaw Business, Hootsuite, SAP, PM Search Partners, and Osler.

The League of Innovators (LOI) is a national Canadian charity with a goal of building entrepreneurial acumen for youth, at scale. LOI builds confidence, skills, and empowers young people to be their own bosses in life and career. Our goal is to amplify the impact of future innovators, entrepreneurs, and changemakers - and shorten their path to success. We find new ways to deliver game-changing tools and experiences for youth - regardless of their background, geography or socioeconomic situation.

Find us at www.theleagueofinnovators.com or spark change with the Innovators academy at www.loiinnovators.academy

