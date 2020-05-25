Coronavirus - Kenya: Govt announce 22 new cases of COVID-19 & warns those giving false information to stop

The Government is calling upon the people who are going for COVID – 19 targeted testing in Nairobi and Mombasa to provide the right information and contact to the state.

Health Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS), Dr. Rashid Aman revealed that the Ministry of Health has noticed a disturbing trend where individuals are providing wrong contacts and telephone numbers during testing.

This he said is serious considering that some of them have tested positive and therefore are unable to be traced. “The consequences of not giving the right information especially for those who test positive can be disastrous, he warned and appealed to the people to be responsible and provide accurate details during testing.”

He retaliated that targeted testing which is currently ongoing in Nairobi and Mombasa is aimed at identifying where the virus is for treatment.

He announced that out of the 1,108 samples tested in the last 24 hours, 22 people tested positive for Covid-19 disease. This brings the total number of people who have tested positive to 1,214. Cumulatively the government has conducted 59,260 tests.

Out of the 22 positive cases 17 are male and 5 are female both aged between 24 years for the youngest and 73 years for the oldest.

These new cases are spread in Nairobi with 10 cases, Mombasa nine cases and Kwale, Nakuru and Taita Taveta have one case each. In Nairobi the cases are spread in Mathare and Kibera which have two cases each while Makadara, Embakasi West, Eastleigh, Ruaraka, Langata, and Westlands have one case each.

In Mombasa the nine cases are from Mvita five cases, Changamwe one, Jomvu one, Likoni one and Nyali one case while Kwale County has one case from Lungalunga, Nakuru County one case from Nakuru West, and Taita Taveta County has one case from Taveta quarantine facility.

Today the government also announced that it had discharged three patients who have recovered from the disease bringing the total number of those who have recovered to 383 and also reported one fatality of a man aged 48 years from Mathare, bringing the total fatality rate to 51.

Dr. Rashid wished the Muslims brothers and sisters a good Eid Mubarak as they celebrate the end of Ramadhan despite the difficult moment they have endured during the period that ended yesterday.

He appealed to them and all other people to continue obeying and complying with the restrictions and advisories issued by the Ministry of Health even as the country soldiers on to combat the pandemic.

He also congratulated the Acting Director General for Health, Dr. Patrick Amoth who has been elected the Vice President of the WHO Executive Board arguing that the prestigious accomplishment shows confidence in which Kenya is recognized.

The acting Director of Public Health, Dr. Francis Kuria added that most patients who jetted in from India with Covid 19 negative certificates, were advised to quarantine under their caregivers. He noted that 59 of them went into mandatory quarantine in various facilities, and were tested on the 11th day.

For others who also arrived from China and London, Dr. Kuria said that they were tested on the 10th day and further explained that they are being monitored by the Nairobi metropolitan services who have been coordinating COVID-19 testing.