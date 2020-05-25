Coronavirus: African Union Member States reporting COVID-19 cases As of 25 May 2020, 9am EAT
Central (11,416 cases; 334 deaths; 3,051 recoveries): Burundi (42; 1; 20),Cameroon (4,400; 159; 1,822), Central African Republic (604; 1; 22), Chad (675; 60; 215), Congo (487; 16; 147), DRC (2,297; 67; 337), Equatorial Guinea (719; 7; 22), Gabon (1,934; 12; 459), Sao Tome & Principe (258; 11; 7)
Eastern (12,189; 332; 3,283): Comoros (87; 1; 21), Djibouti (2,270; 10; 1,064), Eritrea (39; 0; 39), Ethiopia (582; 5; 152), Kenya (1,214; 51; 383), Madagascar (527; 2; 142), Mauritius (334; 10; 322), Rwanda (327; 0; 237), Seychelles (11; 0; 11), Somalia (1,594; 61; 204), South Sudan (563; 6; 6), Sudan (3,820; 165; 458), Tanzania (509; 21; 178), Uganda (312; 0; 66)
Northern (34,367; 1,620; 15,060): Algeria (8,306; 600; 4,578), Egypt (17,265; 764; 4,807), Libya (75; 3; 40), Mauritania (237; 6; 15), Morocco (7,433; 199; 4,703),Tunisia (1,051; 48; 917)
Southern (24,213; 451; 11,751): Angola (69; 4; 18), Botswana (35; 1; 19), Eswatini (250; 2; 156), Lesotho (2; 0; 0), Malawi (83; 4; 33), Mozambique (194; 0; 51),Namibia (21; 0; 13), South Africa (22,583; 429; 11,100), Zambia (920; 7; 336), Zimbabwe (56; 4; 25)
Western (29,163; 611; 11,485): Benin (191; 3; 82), Burkina Faso (832; 52; 683), Cape Verde (380; 3; 155), Cote d'Ivoire (2,376; 30; 1,219), Gambia (25; 1; 13), Ghana (6,683; 32; 1,998), Guinea (3,275; 20; 1,673), Guinea-Bissau (1,173; 6; 42), Liberia (265; 26; 139), Mali (1,030; 65; 597), Niger (945; 61; 783), Nigeria (7,839; 226;2,263), Senegal (3,047; 34; 1,456), Sierra Leone (721; 40; 241), Togo (381; 12; 141)Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).