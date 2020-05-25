Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Coronavirus – South Africa: Health Committees to assess Readiness of Hospitals and Quarantine sites in Provinces

Republic of South Africa: The Parliament

The Portfolio Committee on Health and the Select Committee on Health and Social Services will this week embark on a joint oversight visit to the Western Cape and KwaZulu Natal provinces to assess the state of quarantine sites and readiness of public hospitals to deal with Covid-19. Also, the committees will visit private health facilities in those provinces.

Since interprovincial travel is not allowed under the level 4 lockdown, the committees have deployed their members to conduct oversight visits in provinces where they reside. The committees have prioritised provinces with high numbers of confirmed Covid-19 cases.   The provinces that will be visited are Western Cape, which of 24 May stands at 14740 confirmed Covid-19 cases and KwaZulu Natal with 1815 cases.   Details are as follows Western Cape, Tuesday 26 March

Tygerberg Hospital

10:00

National Health Laboratory Services

12:00

Cape Town International Convention Centre

14:30

   KwaZulu Natal, Tuesday 26 March

General Justice Gizenga Mpanza Hospital (Stanger Hospital)

10:00

Netcare St Augustine’s Hospital

12:00
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of South Africa: The Parliament.

