Coronavirus – South Africa: Health Committees to assess Readiness of Hospitals and Quarantine sites in Provinces

The Portfolio Committee on Health and the Select Committee on Health and Social Services will this week embark on a joint oversight visit to the Western Cape and KwaZulu Natal provinces to assess the state of quarantine sites and readiness of public hospitals to deal with Covid-19. Also, the committees will visit private health facilities in those provinces.

Since interprovincial travel is not allowed under the level 4 lockdown, the committees have deployed their members to conduct oversight visits in provinces where they reside. The committees have prioritised provinces with high numbers of confirmed Covid-19 cases. The provinces that will be visited are Western Cape, which of 24 May stands at 14740 confirmed Covid-19 cases and KwaZulu Natal with 1815 cases. Details are as follows Western Cape, Tuesday 26 March

Tygerberg Hospital 10:00 National Health Laboratory Services 12:00 Cape Town International Convention Centre 14:30

KwaZulu Natal, Tuesday 26 March