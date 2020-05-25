360 Finance to Announce First Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results on May 28, 2020

/EIN News/ -- SHANGHAI, China, May 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 360 Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ: QFIN) ("360 Finance" or the "Company"), a leading digital consumer finance platform, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020, before the open of U.S. markets on Thursday, May 28, 2020.



360 Finance’s management team will host an earnings conference call at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time on Thursday, May 28, 2020 (8:00 PM Beijing Time on the same day).

Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:

United States: +1-646-722-4977 Hong Kong: +852-3027-6500 Mainland China: 400-821-0637 International: +65-6408-5782 PIN: 46179651#

Please dial in 15 minutes before the call is scheduled to begin and provide the PIN to join the call.

A telephone replay of the call will be available after the conclusion of the conference call until June 4, 2020:

United States: +1-646-982-0473 International: +65-6408-5781 Access code: 319334377#

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at ir.360jinrong.net.

About 360 Finance

360 Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ: QFIN) (“360 Finance” or the “Company”) is a leading digital consumer finance platform and the finance partner of the 360 Group. The Company provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The Company’s proprietary technology platform enables a unique user experience supported by resolute risk management. When coupled with its partnership with 360 Group, the Company’s technology translates to a meaningful borrower acquisition, borrower retention and funding advantage, supporting the rapid growth and scaling of its business.

Safe Harbor Statement

Any forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates” and similar statements. 360 Finance may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on Forms 20-F and 6-K, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about 360 Finance’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Further information regarding such risks and uncertainties is included in 360 Finance’s filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and 360 Finance does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

