Bruce R. Dorey Consulting LLC to be Featured on Close Up Radio

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Close Up Radio today announced host Jim Masters will interview Bruce R. Dorey, author of LIFT: The Nature and Craft of Expert Coaching, on May 27th at 1pm EDT.

In LIFT: The Nature and Craft of Expert Coaching, expert coach Bruce takes a fresh look at how to use coaching in organizations to effectively prepare the next generation.

“We offer a new way: the Craft of Expert Coaching,” says Bruce. “The value of expertise has slowly been eased out, and not solely because of technology. The coaching industry discounts institutional knowledge for leadership knowledge, but I believe people with experience have something to offer the next generation, too.”

An engineer by trade, Bruce has served all over the world, from Saudi Arabia to Paris, as a management consultant and in senior roles of Fortune 100 companies in the Middle East.

“People believe one of the easy ways to success is leadership development, but what I’ve found is you've really got to know your industry,” says Bruce. “Today, a coach often has no subject matter expertise, and I think that's really a problem. Great leaders make it look easy because they have the basics figured out.

“My book builds the case that leadership should be earned. It's an emergent quality that comes from the people around you. You're not a leader because you took a seminar. If you put in the work, learn your industry, and feel good about yourself, people will want to follow you naturally.”

Bruce says when leaders stay focused on that bigger picture, understand what they are doing, and don’t project anxiety onto their subordinates, they drive things forward.

“I was only a natural because I did it for 20 years,” laughs Bruce. “I knew how to run a meeting with a client. I knew their objectives and how to address them. I worked at it. I practiced it. I think people discount that.”

Bruce says leadership is more about how you show up. That’s why he’s titled his book LIFT.

“I get energy from doing one-on-one coaching with people who want to talk about the substance of what they do,” says Bruce. “When you coach someone who wants to grow, you both feel good, you both feel like lifted.”

