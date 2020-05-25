Precision Farming and Agriculture Market 2020 Global Share, Trend And Opportunities Forecast To 2025

The report analyses the global Precision Farming and Agriculture market, the market size and growth, as well as the major market participants.

The analysis includes market size, upstream situation, market segmentation, market segmentation, price & cost and industry environment. In addition, the report outlines the factors driving industry growth and the description of market channels.The report begins from overview of industrial chain structure, and describes the upstream. Besides, the report analyses market size and forecast in different geographies, type and end-use segment, in addition, the report introduces market competition overview among the major companies and companies profiles, besides, market price and channel features are covered in the report.

Key Companies
Agribotix LLC (U.S.) 
Deere & Company (U.S.) 
SST Development Group, Inc. (U.S.) 
Leica Geosystems 
Omnistar 
Garmin International 
Monsanto Company

Key Product Type
Automation & Control Systems 
Sensing Devices 
Antennas/Access Points 
Software 
System Integration & Consulting 
Maintenance & Support 
Managed Services 
Assisted Professional Services

Market by Application
Yield Monitoring 
Field Mapping 
Crop Scouting 
Weather Tracking & Forecasting 
Irrigation Management 
Inventory Management 
Farm Labor Management

Regional Description

The markets in the region of Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, South America, and the Middle East & Africa are well-known to distinguish their effect on the international market in the forecast period. The judgment of the Precision Farming and Agriculture market is further improved by the appraisal of the regions integrated into the overall Precision Farming and Agriculture market.

Method of Research

The objective of submitting an analysis of the market all through the forecast period is inspected based on a compilation of factors that make up Porter’s Five Force Model. The data specialists make use of the SWOT based tools based on which the report is adjusted to offer relevant particulars about the Precision Farming and Agriculture market. The comprehensive research of the market helps report and emphasizes its -built core points, threats, forecasts, well, and limitations.

Table of Content


1 Industrial Chain Overview
1.1 Precision Farming and Agriculture Industry
1.1.1 Overview
Figure Precision Farming and Agriculture Picture List
1.1.2 Characteristics of Precision Farming and Agriculture
1.2 Upstream
1.2.1 Major Materials
1.2.2 Manufacturing Overview
1.3 Product List By Type
1.3.1 Automation & Control Systems 
1.3.2 Sensing Devices 
1.3.3 Antennas/Access Points 
1.3.4 Software 
1.3.5 System Integration & Consulting 
1.3.6 Maintenance & Support 
1.3.7 Managed Services 
1.3.8 Assisted Professional Services
1.4 End-Use List
1.4.1 Demand in Yield Monitoring 
1.4.2 Demand in Field Mapping 
1.4.3 Demand in Crop Scouting 
1.4.4 Demand in Weather Tracking & Forecasting 
1.4.5 Demand in Irrigation Management 
1.4.6 Demand in Inventory Management 
1.4.7 Demand in Farm Labor Management
1.5 Global Market Overview
1.5.1 Global Market Size and Forecast, 2016-2026


2 Global Production & Consumption by Geography
3 Major Manufacturers Introduction
3.1 Manufacturers Overview
Table Major Manufacturers Headquarters and Contact Information
Table Major Manufacturers Capacity List in 2018
3.2 Manufacturers List
3.2.1 Agribotix LLC (U.S.)  Overview
3.2.2 Deere & Company (U.S.)  Overview
3.2.3 SST Development Group, Inc. (U.S.)  Overview
3.2.4 Leica Geosystems  Overview
3.2.5 Omnistar  Overview
3.2.6 Garmin International  Overview
3.2.7 Monsanto Company Overview

4 Market Competition Pattern

5 Product Type Segment

6 End-Use Segment

7 Market Forecast & Trend

8 Price & Channel

9 Market Drivers & Investment Environment

10 Research Conclusion

NOTE : Our team is studying Covid-19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering Covid-19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.

