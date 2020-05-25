Soaring Demand For Respiratory And Surgical Masks Due To Coronavirus

Global Respiratory Masks (N95 Respirators, Surgical Masks, And Others) Market

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global respiratory masks (N95 respirators, surgical masks, and others) market will grow from 14,600 million units in 2019 to nearly 33,361 million units in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.9%. The coronavirus pandemic is expected to drive the market for N95 respirators and surgical masks in the forecast period. COVID-19 is a highly infectious disease that spreads when a person comes in contact with an infected person or a surface used by the infected person. As of 9th May 2020, there were 4.03 million confirmed corona cases globally, and this number is expected to increase further. N95 respirators and surgical masks limit the transmission of coronavirus by blocking droplets. With the rapid spread of the disease, the World Health Organization (WHO) is recommending the use of masks to control the spread of the disease. The rapid increase in the number of coronaviruses confirmed cases, coupled with the growing awareness among people, will drive the market for respiratory face masks in the forecast period.

The unprecedented outbreak of the coronavirus has caused a surge in demand in the global respiratory masks (N95 respirators, surgical masks, and others) market, including N95 respirators that are often used by medical professionals to help protect them from contracting the virus; and surgical masks, which in the case of this pandemic, are said to be most useful for patients with the infection to stop them from further spreading the virus in a clinical setting. As the infection has spread globally at an unprecedented rate, so too has the demand for the masks which help protect medical professionals and allow them to continue in their efforts to fight the virus. The masks are intended for single-use, hence, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues, so does the pressure on demand for N95 respirators and surgical masks.

Countries that usually supply N95 respirators and other surgical masks, namely China and other Asian nations, have seen increased demand both domestically and internationally. The demand comes mainly from health systems in their battle against COVID-19, and their duty to equip staff with the appropriate PPE (personal protective equipment). However, there is a significant element of demand from the general public as they seek to protect themselves and believe that medical-grade masks will offer them the best protection. As nations globally plan to ease lockdown restrictions that have been in place to limit the spread of the disease and protect health systems, many plans to allow for the movement of people with face masks. Although the World Health Organization (WHO) has recommended that medical-grade masks are reserved for clinical settings, it is likely that regardless of advice, there will be increased demand globally in this market.

