Covid-19 Impact on Ski Apparel Market 2020: Global Analysis, Industry Growth, Current Trends and Forecast till 2025

Overview

According to this study, over the next five years the Ski Apparel market will register a 4.1% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 10680 million by 2025, from $ 9079.3 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Ski Apparel business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Ski Apparel market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Ski Apparel value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Jacket

Pants

One-Piece Suits

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Amateurs

Professional Athletes

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Lafuma

Spyder

Decathlon

Halti

Adidas

Columbia

Amer Sports

Nike

Schoeffel

The North Face

Phenix

Rossignol

Goldwin

Volcom

Bogner

Kjus

Bergans

Decente

Northland

Under Armour

Toread

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

