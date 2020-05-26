Care For Children International, Inc. Reaches Another Major Milestone
Milestone reached of drilling, completing, and inaugurating two-hundredth fresh-water well for access to clean drinking water in rural IndiaFALL RIVER, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Care For Children International, Inc. is excited to announce the accomplishment of a key milestone in its Project Clean Water initiative. As of this week, Care For Children International, Inc. has successfully accomplished the drilling, installation and inauguration of the two-hundredth fresh-water well. This latest milestone was achieved on Monday, May 18th with the dedication of the most recent well in Bodh-Gaya, Bihar, India.
As part of Project Clean Water, Care For Children International, Inc. seeks out rural villages in India, Pakistan, Africa, and throughout the entire region in an effort to identify residential areas that currently have no access to clean, safe, fresh drinking water. After identifying these areas, Care For Children then works closely with local authorities and residents in order to drill and deploy fully functioning wells which in turn provide entire villages with access to one of life’s most basic and critical needs – fresh, safe, clean drinking water.
According to the Founder and President of Care For Children International, Inc., Jose Gabriel Cabral, “When we arrive at a potential site for a new well, we are often stunned at the extent of the need – just how difficult it is for the folks in the villages to acquire and use water that is safe. We frequently encounter situations where entire villages are sourcing all of their water from an open cistern in the ground, miles away from their homes, which contains water that is highly polluted and contaminated because of flooding from monsoons, as well as waste that constantly pours into the cisterns.” Cabral added, “while this milestone means a lot to all of our team members, the real measure of the impact that we’re having is best looked at in terms of the countless people to whom we’ve been able to bring access to clean, fresh, safe water – something we consider a very basic right, and a necessity that no one should have to struggle so hard to find. I’d like to quickly thank all of the financial donors, individual as well as corporate, who have helped to make our work possible, and I’d also like to thank our team members, all of whom are volunteers, in the U.S. and those working out in the field who are making our organization’s vision of providing water to people without access to it a reality.”
Project Clean Water is a key initiative launched in late 2016 by Care For Children International, Inc., managed locally from it’s headquarters in Fall River, Massachusetts. In addition to the work being done in India, Care For Children International, Inc. has teams and operations in numerous parts of the globe, including Brazil, Pakistan, Africa, Haiti and the Azores, Portugal.
Care For Children International, Inc. is organized exclusively for charitable purposes within the meaning of Section 501(c)(3), including relief of the poor, the distressed or the underprivileged by feeding, clothing and educating said individuals both in the United States and abroad. We are currently seeking grants and other funding opportunities to assist in reaching our project goals.
Manny Lindo
Care For Children International, Inc.
+1 508-603-8777
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook