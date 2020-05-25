Lakeland Hair Salon Facing Many Challenges With Reopening Post-COVID
Studio 53 is a hair salon located in Lakeland, Florida, which like many businesses are facing the challenges of reopening post-COVID.
The Lakeland hair salon reopened on May 11th, after Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an executive order that forced them to halt services. Studio 53 is owned and operated by a mother-son duo, Suzy and Sonny Persaud. Suzy Persaud owned and operated Celebrity Hair Salon in New York City for over 25 years. Sonny Persaud, a disabled veteran, handles the operations and finances. Together they have worked to make Studio 53 into what they call a "community first business".
With the community in mind, Suzy and Sonny understood the importance of the services that Studio 53 provides. As Florida reopened, loyal customers began reaching out online and by phone to schedule appointments. “We saw a big increase in gift card purchases leading up to our reopening,” said Suzy Persaud, “the support from advance purchases and social media comments made me determined to reopen quickly and safely for my customers.”
The Lakeland hair salon rushed to source disinfecting solutions and personal protective equipment. At a time where all these items are in great demand worldwide. The owners of Studio 53 were forced to pay a substantial mark up on facial masks in order to have sufficient equipment to reopen. Industrustrial disinfecting solutions and facial masks were just a few of the new requirements Studio 53 felt was needed to ensure the safety of their customers.
The owners of Studio 53 extensively researched other businesses already operating, specifically the policies those businesses put in place to reduce the spread of COVID. From that Studio 53 developed its own COVID policy. In addition to adding a 15 minutes disinfecting period to all their appointments, Studio 53 also announced that all “customers will wait in their vehicle as... waiting area and restrooms are no longer available to the public.”
“We’ve researched and created our own policy and had to work independently to source the supplies needed to operate”, said Owner Sonny Persaud, “the increased cost and painstaking work, makes you think there must be a better, more collective way, for businesses to do this.”
Sonny spoke about endless days monitoring supplier’s websites for alerts and coordinating freight with vendors. “I bought 250 masks from a supplier in New York to only find out the masks were coming from China. That was over 30 days ago and USPS tracking has no movement,” said Sonny. Hand sanitizer and disinfecting solutions were apparently easier to source locally as every week Sonny checks the nearby stores to see if they have received new shipments.
During these challenging times, Americans have been forced to adopt. Parents have become teachers and business owners like Sonny and Suzy have become medical supply procurement specialists. We all quickly adopted in response to this unforeseeable event. It has now been a few months, and like Sonny, many are beginning to question if there is a more uniform way we can adopt. “American’s have always stood united on the fact that if not we will fall. This is a time for our elective officials to use their powers to unite business owners and help them face these challenges as one united body of Florida businesses,” said Sonny.
