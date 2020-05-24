Coronavirus - African Union Member States (54) reporting COVID-19 cases (108,109) deaths (3,260), and recoveries (42,937)
African Union Member States (54) reporting COVID-19 cases (108,109) deaths (3,260), and recoveries (42,937) by region:
Central (11,180 cases; 330 deaths; 3,016 recoveries): Burundi (42; 1; 20), Cameroon (4,400; 159; 1,822), Central African Republic (552; 1; 18), Chad (648; 60; 204), Congo (487; 16; 147), DRC (2,140; 63; 317), Equatorial Guinea (719; 7; 22), Gabon (1,934; 12; 459), Sao Tome & Principe (258; 11; 7).
Eastern (11,984; 313; 3,236): Comoros (78; 1; 18), Djibouti (2,270; 10; 1,064), Eritrea (39; 0; 39), Ethiopia (582; 5; 152), Kenya (1,214; 51; 383), Madagascar (527; 2; 142), Mauritius (332; 10; 322), Rwanda (325; 0; 227), Seychelles (11; 0; 11), Somalia (1,594; 61; 204), South Sudan (563; 6; 6), Sudan (3,628; 146; 424), Tanzania (509; 21; 178), Uganda (312; 0; 66).
Northern (33,405; 1,582; 14,699): Algeria (8,113; 592; 4,426), Egypt (16,513; 735; 4,628), Libya (75; 3; 39), Mauritania (227; 6; 6), Morocco (7,429; 198; 4,686), Tunisia (1,048; 48; 914).
Southern (22,948; 429; 10,716): Angola (61; 4; 18), Botswana (30; 1; 19), Eswatini (238; 2; 119), Lesotho (2; 0; 0), Malawi (83; 4; 33), Mozambique (194; 0; 51), Namibia (21; 0; 13), South Africa (21,343; 407; 10,104), Zambia (920; 7; 336), Zimbabwe (56; 4; 23).
Western (28,592; 606; 11,270): Benin (135; 3; 61), Burkina Faso (832; 52; 683), Cape Verde (380; 3; 142), Cote d'Ivoire (2,366; 30; 1,188), Gambia (25; 1; 13), Ghana (6,683; 32; 1,998), Guinea (3,176; 20; 1,631), Guinea-Bissau (1,114; 6; 42), Liberia (255; 26; 136), Mali (1,030; 65; 597), Niger (943; 61; 775), Nigeria (7,526; 221; 2,174), Senegal (3,047; 34; 1,456), Sierra Leone (707; 40; 241), Togo (373; 12; 133).
