Attorney General Hunter Releases Statement on the Passing of Eddie Sutton

OKLAHOMA CITY - Attorney General Mike Hunter today released the following statement on the passing of legendary Oklahoma State University head basketball coach Eddie Sutton.

"Eddie Sutton wasn't just a great coach, he was a great man. I cannot adequately express how important he was to my family and the profound impact he had on our lives. Although we will miss Eddie, we should all take solace in his remarkable legacy and the countless players, coaches and friends whose lives were shaped and are guided today by Coach Sutton's mentorship."