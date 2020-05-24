Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 64 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 167,909 in the last 365 days.

Attorney General Hunter Releases Statement on the Passing of Eddie Sutton

OKLAHOMA CITY - Attorney General Mike Hunter today released the following statement on the passing of legendary Oklahoma State University head basketball coach Eddie Sutton.

"Eddie Sutton wasn't just a great coach, he was a great man. I cannot adequately express how important he was to my family and the profound impact he had on our lives. Although we will miss Eddie, we should all take solace in his remarkable legacy and the countless players, coaches and friends whose lives were shaped and are guided today by Coach Sutton's mentorship."

Posted on Sun, May 24, 2020 by Alex Gerszewski

You just read:

Attorney General Hunter Releases Statement on the Passing of Eddie Sutton

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.