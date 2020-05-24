Coronavirus - Ethiopia: Notification Note on COVID-19 Situational Update - 24 May 2020

The total laboratory tests conducted within 24 hours are 4048; of these eighty- eight (88) of them are confirmed positive for COVID-19 and the total confirmed cases as of today are Five-Hundred-Eighty-Two (582). Among the confirmed cases, 51 of them are male and 37 are female. All of them are Ethiopians and their age ranges from 8 to 75 years. Among the cases seventy-three (73) of them are identified from Addis Ababa (nineteen have contact with a confirmed case, one with a travel history from abroad and fifty-three have no contact with confirmed cases and no travel history), eight (8) from Tigray Region (all with travel history from abroad), four (4) from Oromia region (two with travel history from aboard and two with no known contact with confirmed cases and no travel history), One (1) from Hareri region (with contact with a confirmed case) and two (2) long truck drivers with travel history from abroad.

The potential sources of exposure of the confirmed cases are presented below:

Potential Exposure Number of Cases Travel history from abroad 13 Contact with confirmed cases 20 Cases with no contact with confirmed cases and no travel history 55 Total 88

Furthermore, one (1) person (from Oromia region) recovered from the disease that makes the total number of recoveries one-hundred-fifty-two (152).

The laboratory samples were collected from the high-risk community members, returnees/passengers at mandatory quarantine centers, contacts of the confirmed cases, health facility visitors and suspects at isolation centers.

COVID-19 Situational Update as of Today

Total laboratory test conducted 81,010 Laboratory tests conducted within 24 hours 4048 Number of confirmed cases within 24 hours 88 Total patients of COVID-19 in the treatment centers 423 Patients in intensive care 0 Newly recovered 1 Total recovered 152 Total deaths 5 Returned to their country 2 Total confirmed cases as of today 582

Ministry of Health and Ethiopian Public Health Institute would like to wish a happy Eid Al Fitr to all Muslims and recommend taking the following precautions while celebrating this holiday

• Keep our physical distance during Zekatil Fitr.

• Make holiday welfares through phone calls rather than in person.

• Cover our nose and mouth with face/cloth mask while we are at the market.

• Keep our physical distance and clean our hands with soap and water or alcohol-based hand sanitizer while shopping goods for the holiday at a nearby market.

Strictly adhere to all precautionary measures to protect yourselves and your loved ones from the virus.