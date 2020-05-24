Shaftsbury Barracks - Crash / DUI - Alcohol / Negligent Operation
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20B301655
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ben Irwin
STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-442-5421
DATE/TIME: May 23, 2020 / 1826 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Somerset Reservoir
VIOLATION: Driving Under the Influence - Alcohol, Negligent Operation
ACCUSED: Derek M. Billings
AGE: 23
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bennington VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State
Police - Shaftsbury Barracks responded to a report of a vehicle into a tree at
the Somerset Reservoir. Upon arrival, Troopers observed a Jeep Cherokee into a
tree with front end damage. A male identified as Derek M. Billings admitted to
being the operator. Billings stated that a deer ran out in front of him, causing
him to lose control of the vehicle. Upon conclusion of the investigation it was
determined that Billings was operating in a negligent manner by accelerating at
such a rate while purposely making the vehicle slide and go sideways. Billings
ultimately lost control of the vehicle, colliding with a tree.
During questioning, Billings showed several signs of alcohol impairment.
Billings was screened for DUI - Alcohol and taken into custody. Billings was
placed under arrest for DUI - Alcohol and Negligent Operation.
The vehicle was also bearing a Vermont Registration that belonged on a different
vehicle, no registration, and no insurance.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: July 6, 2020 / 0815
COURT: Bennington Superior Court - Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Benjamin Irwin
Vermont State Police
96 Airport Rd
Shaftsbury VT, 05262
802-442-5421