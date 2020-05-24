Shaftsbury Barracks - Crash / DUI - Alcohol / Negligent Operation

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20B301655

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ben Irwin

STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

DATE/TIME: May 23, 2020 / 1826 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Somerset Reservoir

VIOLATION: Driving Under the Influence - Alcohol, Negligent Operation

ACCUSED: Derek M. Billings

AGE: 23

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bennington VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State

Police - Shaftsbury Barracks responded to a report of a vehicle into a tree at

the Somerset Reservoir. Upon arrival, Troopers observed a Jeep Cherokee into a

tree with front end damage. A male identified as Derek M. Billings admitted to

being the operator. Billings stated that a deer ran out in front of him, causing

him to lose control of the vehicle. Upon conclusion of the investigation it was

determined that Billings was operating in a negligent manner by accelerating at

such a rate while purposely making the vehicle slide and go sideways. Billings

ultimately lost control of the vehicle, colliding with a tree.

During questioning, Billings showed several signs of alcohol impairment.

Billings was screened for DUI - Alcohol and taken into custody. Billings was

placed under arrest for DUI - Alcohol and Negligent Operation.

The vehicle was also bearing a Vermont Registration that belonged on a different

vehicle, no registration, and no insurance.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: July 6, 2020 / 0815

COURT: Bennington Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Benjamin Irwin

Vermont State Police

96 Airport Rd

Shaftsbury VT, 05262

802-442-5421