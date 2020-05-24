Middlesex Barracks/ DUI, Gross Negligent Operation, Reckless Endangerment, Attempting to Elude a Police Officer
NEWS RELEASE
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
CASE#: 20A302069
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. John Gildea
STATION: Middlesex
CONTACT#: (802)229-9191
DATE/TIME: 05/23/20 at 02:34 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: I-89 South Bound at Mile marker 67 Waterbury, VT
VIOLATION: Driving under the influence, Gross Negligent Operation, Reckless Endangerment, and Attempting to Elude a Police Officer
ACCUSED: Emmett J O’Connell
AGE: 21
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Stowe, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On Saturday May 23, 2020 at approximately 02:30 hours, The Williston State Police received a call about a wrong way driver on I-89 in Richmond VT. Multiple calls were received stating a vehicle was traveling South bound in the north bound lane. Troopers from the Middlesex barracks were able to stop the vehicle in the area of mile marker 63. Once stopped the operator was identified as Emmett J O’Connell. It was suspected that O’Connell was under the influence of alcohol and Marijuana. O’Connell was ultimately arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence, Reckless Endangerment, Gross Negligent Operation and Attempting to Elude a Police Officer and taken to the Middlesex barracks for processing. O’Connell was later Flash cited to appear in Washington Co. Superior court on May 26,2020 to face the charges of driving under the influence, Reckless Endangerment, Gross Negligent Operation and Attempting to Elude a Police Officer.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 05/26/20 at 12:45 hours
COURT: Washington Superior Court Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
