Middlesex Barracks/ DUI, Gross Negligent Operation, Reckless Endangerment, Attempting to Elude a Police Officer

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

CASE#: 20A302069

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. John Gildea

STATION: Middlesex

CONTACT#: (802)229-9191

DATE/TIME: 05/23/20 at 02:34 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: I-89 South Bound at Mile marker 67 Waterbury, VT

VIOLATION: Driving under the influence, Gross Negligent Operation, Reckless Endangerment, and Attempting to Elude a Police Officer

ACCUSED: Emmett J O’Connell

AGE: 21

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Stowe, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On Saturday May 23, 2020 at approximately 02:30 hours, The Williston State Police received a call about a wrong way driver on I-89 in Richmond VT. Multiple calls were received stating a vehicle was traveling South bound in the north bound lane. Troopers from the Middlesex barracks were able to stop the vehicle in the area of mile marker 63. Once stopped the operator was identified as Emmett J O’Connell. It was suspected that O’Connell was under the influence of alcohol and Marijuana. O’Connell was ultimately arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence, Reckless Endangerment, Gross Negligent Operation and Attempting to Elude a Police Officer and taken to the Middlesex barracks for processing. O’Connell was later Flash cited to appear in Washington Co. Superior court on May 26,2020 to face the charges of driving under the influence, Reckless Endangerment, Gross Negligent Operation and Attempting to Elude a Police Officer.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 05/26/20 at 12:45 hours

COURT: Washington Superior Court Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

