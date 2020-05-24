Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 97 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 167,888 in the last 365 days.

Middlesex Barracks/ DUI, Gross Negligent Operation, Reckless Endangerment, Attempting to Elude a Police Officer

NEWS RELEASE

 

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

       

CASE#: 20A302069

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. John Gildea                           

STATION: Middlesex                          

CONTACT#: (802)229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 05/23/20 at 02:34 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: I-89 South Bound at Mile marker 67 Waterbury, VT

VIOLATION: Driving under the influence, Gross Negligent Operation, Reckless Endangerment, and Attempting to Elude a Police Officer

 

ACCUSED: Emmett J O’Connell

AGE: 21

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Stowe, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On Saturday May 23, 2020 at approximately 02:30 hours, The Williston State Police received a call about a wrong way driver on I-89 in Richmond VT. Multiple calls were received stating a vehicle was traveling South bound in the north bound lane. Troopers from the Middlesex barracks were able to stop the vehicle in the area of mile marker 63. Once stopped the operator was identified as Emmett J O’Connell. It was suspected that O’Connell was under the influence of alcohol and Marijuana. O’Connell was ultimately arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence, Reckless Endangerment, Gross Negligent Operation and Attempting to Elude a Police Officer and taken to the Middlesex barracks for processing. O’Connell was later Flash cited to appear in Washington Co. Superior court on May 26,2020 to face the charges of driving under the influence, Reckless Endangerment, Gross Negligent Operation and Attempting to Elude a Police Officer. 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 05/26/20 at 12:45 hours            

COURT: Washington Superior Court Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

 

 

Respectfully,

Trooper John Gildea

Vermont State Police - Middlesex

1080 US Rte 2

Middlesex, Vermont

Phone: (802) 229-9191

Fax: (802) 229-2648

 

You just read:

Middlesex Barracks/ DUI, Gross Negligent Operation, Reckless Endangerment, Attempting to Elude a Police Officer

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.