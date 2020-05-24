Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Testing Opportunities for Minorities and Other Vulnerable Populations Announced for Fayette County

As part of Gov. Jim Justice’s initiative to increase testing opportunities for minorities and other vulnerable populations in medically-underserved counties, the Fayette County Health Department, in coordination with the Herbert Henderson Office of Minority Affairs, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), and the West Virginia National Guard (WVNG) announced locations for testing in Fayette County on May 26, 27 and 28, 2020.

 

The free testing will be held in Fayette County at the following dates and locations:

 

12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. on May 26, 2020

Mt. Hope Fire Department                       

428 Main Street

Mt. Hope, WV 25880

 

3:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. on May 27, 2020

Kilsyth Free Will Baptist Church              

119 Freewill Lane

Mt. Hope, West Virginia 25880

 

2:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. on May 28, 2020

Oak Hill High School                                   

350 W. Oyler Ave

Oak Hill, WV 25901

 

Under the direction of Gov. Justice, the testing plan was developed by the Herbert Henderson Office of Minority Affairs, DHHR and WVNG and targets residents who have struggled to be seen by a physician or do not have insurance to pay for testing. This optional testing is free and available to all residents in selected counties, including asymptomatic individuals.

 

Those under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

 

Additional testing will occur on May 29-30, in Berkeley, Jefferson, Kanawha and Mineral counties, with locations being finalized and announced early next week.

