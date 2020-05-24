Testing Opportunities for Minorities and Other Vulnerable Populations Announced for Fayette County
As part of Gov. Jim Justice’s initiative to increase testing opportunities for minorities and other vulnerable populations in medically-underserved counties, the Fayette County Health Department, in coordination with the Herbert Henderson Office of Minority Affairs, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), and the West Virginia National Guard (WVNG) announced locations for testing in Fayette County on May 26, 27 and 28, 2020.
The free testing will be held in Fayette County at the following dates and locations:
12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. on May 26, 2020
Mt. Hope Fire Department
428 Main Street
Mt. Hope, WV 25880
3:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. on May 27, 2020
Kilsyth Free Will Baptist Church
119 Freewill Lane
Mt. Hope, West Virginia 25880
2:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. on May 28, 2020
Oak Hill High School
350 W. Oyler Ave
Oak Hill, WV 25901
Under the direction of Gov. Justice, the testing plan was developed by the Herbert Henderson Office of Minority Affairs, DHHR and WVNG and targets residents who have struggled to be seen by a physician or do not have insurance to pay for testing. This optional testing is free and available to all residents in selected counties, including asymptomatic individuals.
Those under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.
Additional testing will occur on May 29-30, in Berkeley, Jefferson, Kanawha and Mineral counties, with locations being finalized and announced early next week.