Global Digital Health Market was Valued at USD 111.4 billion in 2019 and is Expected to Reach USD 510.4 billion by 2025, Observing a CAGR of 29.0% during 2020–2025: VynZ Research

Industry Insights by Technology (mHealth [Services, mHealth Apps, Connected Devices], Electronic Health Record {EHR} [On-Premise, Web/Cloud-Based], Healthcare Analytics [Predictive, Prescription, Description], Telemedicine [Teletraining, Teleconsulting, Tele-Education, Telemonitoring, Others]), by End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Individual)

NEW YORK, May 23, 2020



The global digital health market was valued at USD 111.4 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 510.4 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 29.0% during 2020-2025. Different technologies such as mhealth, electronic health record (EHR), healthcare analytics, and telemedicine contributed to the digital health market size. The market has witnessed a high demand for mhealth in the coming years due to mounting alertness about advanced End Users and government schemes for the employment of mhealth technology.

Globally, manufacturing companies trying to enter the digital health market are required to maintain stringent regulatory standards. Moreover, the high level of capital requirement also poses a major barrier to the entry of new players. This offers an edge to the established players in the industry competition.

The individual segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest pace in the global digital health market during the forecast period

By end user, the global digital health market is bifurcated as hospitals, clinics, and individuals. The individual segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest pace over the study time period. The demand of digital health product and services is more than from the individuals’ side.

Global Digital Health Market Analysis and Forecast to 2025 - Industry Insights By Technology (mHealth [Services, mHealth Apps, Connected Devices], Electronic Health Record {EHR} [On-Premise, Web/Cloud-Based], Healthcare Analytics [Predictive, Prescription, Description], Telemedicine [Teletraining, Teleconsulting, Tele-Education, Telemonitoring, Others]), by End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Individual)

Geography Insight

Geographically, North America was the largest digital health market in 2019. This is owing to the rising occurrence of chronic and lifestyle associated diseases, and favorable government initiatives. Various companies in the region are coming up innovative health care delivery digital models.

Asia-pacific region is expected to witness highest growth rate during the forecast period. The consumers of the digital products are expected to come from China, and India. Being the biggest consumer nations with low doctor to patient ratio and larger scope of development, owing to surge in the medical infrastructure.

Competitive Insight

Some of the key players operating in the global digital health market are Qualcomm Incorporated, athenahealth Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Cerner Corporation, McKesson Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., eClinicalWorks LLC, AT&T Inc., Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., Epic Systems Corporation, and General Electric Company.

Global Digital Health Market Coverage

Technology Insight and Forecast 2015 – 2025

mHealth Connected Devices Services mHealth Apps

EHR Web/cloud-Based On-Premise

Healthcare Analytics Descriptive Predictive Prescriptive

Telemedicine Teleconsulting Telemonitoring Tele-Education Teletrainings Others



End User Insight and Forecast 2015 – 2025

Hospitals

Clinics

Individual

Geographical Segmentation

Digital Health Market by Region

North America

By Technology

By End User

By Country – U.S., Canada, and Mexico

Europe

By Technology

By End User

By Country – Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Russia, The Netherlands, Poland, and Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific (APAC)

By Technology

By End User

By Country – China, Japan, India, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World (RoW)

By Technology

By End User

By Country – Brazil, Argentina, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Nigeria, U.A.E., and Other Countries

