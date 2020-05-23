Sezgin Mangjuka Interview

PRIZREN, KOSOVO, KOSOVO, May 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sezgin Mangjuka, s one of the top online Marketing bloggers worldwide. An entrepreneur who has made himself. He has felt failure, success and he has helped to a large number of people to develop their business.

At the age of 22 he created his first website. After losing all his money in that project and seeing that he did not obtain results decided to dedicate himself to the digital marketing world and to be the one that gave results to its clients. He has founded numerous companies, advised large and small companies.

