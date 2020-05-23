Governor Raimondo Extends Travel Restrictions and Gathering Size Limits Through Phase 1, Unveils Plans for Phase 2 of Reopening

Governor Gina M. Raimondo and Nicole Alexander-Scott, MD, MPH, the Director of the Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) provided an update on Rhode Island's response to the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) crisis.

The Governor signed an executive order extending all current directives – including the five-person limit on social gatherings, the mandatory 14-day quarantine for anyone coming to Rhode Island from another state, and all of the current business and restaurant restrictions – until June 1st.

The Governor also announced new guidance for Phase 2:

• Social gatherings: The social gathering size will be 15 people. • Travel: Domestic restrictions will largely lift. The 14-day quarantine will only be in place for people returning to Rhode Island from an area still under stay-at-home order or another similar type of restriction. • Restaurants and Retail: Indoor dining will be allowed at up to 50% capacity. Capacity restrictions for non-critical retail will be relaxed and malls will be allowed to reopen. • Offices: Those who can work from home should continue to do so. Businesses will be allowed to bring one third of their workforce back to the office. • Haircare and Personal Services: Hair services including barbershops, salons, and hair braiders will all be able to reopen with capacity restrictions. In addition, many other close-contact services – nailcare, waxing, tanning, massage, and tattooing – will also be able to reopen under new restrictions. • Gyms and Fitness Studios: Gyms and fitness studios will be able to reopen with restrictions. Group fitness classes will also be allowed to resume. • Outdoor entertainment and recreation: Some outdoor activities will be allowed to resume. This includes things like the zoo and outdoor areas like public gardens and parts of historical sites. • For more information on what to expect in Phase 2, visit reopeningRI.com.

COVID-19 Data Update RIDOH announced 170 new cases of COVID-19 today. This brings Rhode Island's case count to 13,736. RIDOH also announced 23 additional COVID-19 associated fatalities. Rhode Island's number of COVID-19 associated fatalities is now 579. A full data summary for Rhode Island is posted online.

Key messages for the public • Anyone who is sick should stay home and self-isolate (unless going out for testing or healthcare). • The people who live with that person and who have been in direct close contact with that person should self-quarantine for 14 days after the last day that that person was in isolation. Direct close contact means being within approximately 6 feet of a person for a prolonged period. • Help is available for people living in quarantine or isolation due to COVID-19. Visit www.RIDelivers.com [ridelivers.com] for connections to groceries, home supplies, restaurants, and mutual aid groups. People can also call 2-1-1. • When people are in public, they should wear a cloth face covering. A cloth face covering is a material that covers the nose and mouth. It could be sewn by hand or improvised from household items such as scarves, T-shirts, or bandanas. • Groups of more than five people should not be gathering. Always avoid close personal contact with other people in public. • People who think they have COVID-19 should call their healthcare provider. Do not go directly to a healthcare facility without first calling a healthcare provider (unless you are experiencing a medical emergency). • People with general, non-medical questions about COVID-19 can visit www.health.ri.gov/covid, write to RIDOH.COVID19Questions@health.ri.gov, or call 401-222-8022. This is the COVID-19 Hotline that RIDOH has available to the public. • Everyone can help stop the spread of viruses in Rhode Island. o Wash your hands often throughout the day. Use warm water and soap. If soap and water are not available, use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. o Cough or sneeze into your elbow. o Stay home and do not leave your house if you are sick, unless it is for emergency medical care. o Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth. Germs spread this way.

