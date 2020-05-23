Several State Highways Restricted for Bridge Inspections in Bucks and Philadelphia Counties

King of Prussia PA – Lane restrictions are scheduled on several state highways in Bucks and Philadelphia counties for bridge inspections, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

Work on these inspections will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, special signage and relevant training.

The work schedule is:

Bucks County

• Tuesday, May 26, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, right lane closures are scheduled on southbound I-95 between the Route 132 (Street Road) and I-276 (Pennsylvania Turnpike) interchanges in Bensalem and Bristol townships.

Philadelphia

• Wednesday, May 27, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, right lane and left closures are scheduled on eastbound I-76 between the Montgomery Avenue and Spring Garden interchanges; • Wednesday, May 27, from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM, rolling right lane closures are scheduled on westbound I-76 between the Girard Avenue and Montgomery Drive interchanges; and • Saturday, May 30, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, right lane closures are scheduled on Penrose Avenue between 26th Street and Island Avenue.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because slowdowns may occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

