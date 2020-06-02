Entire Variety - Entire Productions Disrupts Virtual Events & Entertainment Industry with Newest Pivot
Entire Productions unveils to 100 attendees a unique spin on virtual events.
SAN FRANCISCO, April 23, 2020 - Entire Productions unveiled their biggest pivot, Entire Variety, a 3-part segment variety show with musical guest, Vudaje, an interview and giveaway with Daniel Shemtob, the founder of Snibbs, and magician/mentalist extraordinaire, Kevin Blake. The show will feature new performances each time from artists, musicians, interviews, taste-makers, and more short segments that will keep you intrigued and entertained. Beat the virtual event meeting fatigue and boost attendee engagement.
The enthusiastic crowd was able to interact with each other and participate in Kevin Blake’s mystifying performance.
“Natasha + the Entire Productions team have created an excellent[..]virtual showcase that highlights both their talent and their understanding of the increasing value of interactive elements in the virtual and digital space.” -Jenn Hagan, OZY Media
Entire Productions used the release of their variety show to announce their virtual entertainment offerings available to clients. Those clients can work alongside Entire Productions to select and curate segment modules to build your virtual event. Engage with your internal team or clients and prospects by turning your virtual event into a dynamic, interactive, and fun Variety Show. Convert your messaging, education, and other business-related needs into a fast-paced, memorable, and end-to-end experience.
“In-person events aren’t going to be able to take place for some time. For now, I’m so excited to be able to offer a faster-paced, engaging and fun alternative to the typical Zoom meeting. People will want to participate in these events!” -Natasha Miller, President/CEO Entire Productions
Clients choose from 3 or more main virtual entertainment segments and add connector segments such as introductions, humor, polls, facts, ads, and giveaways. The service will also be platform-agnostic and will accommodate any streaming platform.
The next Entire Variety show will be Wednesday, May 20, at 4:30 PM PST. VIP’s will have access to the registration link in advance and the link will be shared via social media the day of.
Watch the spectacular first virtual event here https://youtu.be/gxAUww6CtqU
EntireVariety Episode 1