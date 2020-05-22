Governor Abbott Issues Executive Order Suspending In-Person Visitations In County And Municipal Jails

May 22, 2020 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today issued an Executive Order suspending in-person visitations in all county and municipal jails in the state of Texas. This restriction does not apply to visitation by an attorney meeting with a client or a religious leader or member of the clergy. The Governor previously directed state prisons, jails, and juvenile justice facilities to restrict visitation upon issuing his COVID-19 disaster declaration. This executive order adds another layer of defense to contain COVID-19 hot spots, prevent community spread, and protect staff and inmates.

"Jails have shown to be highly susceptible to COVID-19 surges which is why we are focused on containing any potential hot spots and preventing spread both within jails and the community," said Governor Abbott. "I encourage jails to utilize virtual visitation strategies to allow for visitations in a way that protects both staff and the inmate population. The State of Texas is committed to keeping all Texans safe, protecting our most vulnerable populations, and mitigating the spread of COVID-19 throughout the Lone Star State."

