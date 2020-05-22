Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 607 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 168,198 in the last 365 days.

Governor Abbott Issues Executive Order Suspending In-Person Visitations In County And Municipal Jails

May 22, 2020 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today issued an Executive Order suspending in-person visitations in all county and municipal jails in the state of Texas. This restriction does not apply to visitation by an attorney meeting with a client or a religious leader or member of the clergy. The Governor previously directed state prisons, jails, and juvenile justice facilities to restrict visitation upon issuing his COVID-19 disaster declaration. This executive order adds another layer of defense to contain COVID-19 hot spots, prevent community spread, and protect staff and inmates.

"Jails have shown to be highly susceptible to COVID-19 surges which is why we are focused on containing any potential hot spots and preventing spread both within jails and the community," said Governor Abbott. "I encourage jails to utilize virtual visitation strategies to allow for visitations in a way that protects both staff and the inmate population. The State of Texas is committed to keeping all Texans safe, protecting our most vulnerable populations, and mitigating the spread of COVID-19 throughout the Lone Star State."

View the Governor's Executive Order

You just read:

Governor Abbott Issues Executive Order Suspending In-Person Visitations In County And Municipal Jails

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.