Governor Walz Joins States Across U.S. in Ordering Flags Flown at Half-Staff to Honor Victims of COVID-19

[ST. PAUL, MN] – In accordance with a proclamation issued by the President, Governor Tim Walz today directed all flags at state and federal buildings in Minnesota to be flown at half-staff, effective immediately, until sunset on Sunday, May 24, 2020 to remember, mourn, and honor lives lost due to COVID-19.

Individuals, businesses, and other organizations also are encouraged to join in lowering their flags to honor Minnesotans who have lost their lives to COVID-19 and their families.