Lane closures begin May 26 for I-90 bridge replacement near Nodine in Winona County (May 22, 2020)

NODINE, Minn. – Motorists will encounter lane closures on Interstate 90 near Nodine in Winona County beginning May 26, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

Lanes will be closed in both directions on I-90 between Exit 266 at Winona County Road 12 and Exit 270 at Hwy 61 near Dakota. Bridge construction work is beginning. There is a vehicle width limit in effect.

Mathiowetz Construction Co., is the prime contractor on this $8.9 million project. During construction, crews will be replacing the Winona 12 bridge over I-90 at the Nodine exit. The new bridge will be built adjacent to the current bridge, so it will remain open through much of the construction work. The westbound I-90 entrance ramp will be extended, and a right-turn lane to eastbound I-90 entrance ramp will be built. Work is expected to be complete in November.

Further east, the I-90 eastbound bridge over Dakota Valley Drive will be replaced. Expect posted reduced speeds in the work zone.

Look for more information on the plans and sign up for email updates at the MnDOT project website at www.mndot.gov/d6/projects/i90-nodine-bridge/index.html or join MnDOT’s SE Minnesota Facebook group at www.facebook.com/groups/MnDOTsoutheast/ or follow on Twitter at: @mndotsoutheast.

Road work continues to be a critical service. MnDOT is committed to protecting the health, safety and well-being of its employees, contractors and all Minnesotans. Crews continue to follow the guidance of state and federal health officials to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

MnDOT reminds motorists entering work zones that safety is the responsibility of all:

Slow down when approaching every work zone, then navigate through with care and caution.

Stay alert; work zones constantly change.

Watch for workers and slow moving equipment.

Obey posted speed limits. Fine for a violation in a work zone is $300.

Minimize distractions behind the wheel.

Be patient; expect delays, especially during peak travel times.

For traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit 511mn.org or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store.

###