Hoyer Denounces China's Proposed Legislation to Stamp Out Democracy and Freedom of Expression in Hong Kong

“House Democrats have consistently stood shoulder-to-shoulder with the people of Hong Kong, who so desperately want to preserve the freedom and democracy they have enjoyed for generations, now threatened by the government in Beijing. It is no surprise that President Xi and other Chinese leaders feel that they have an opportunity to try to stamp out democracy and freedom of expression in Hong Kong; President Trump has made no secret of his support for President Xi, even calling him a ‘friend of mine’ and an ‘incredible guy.’ “Congress enacted the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act in November, giving President Trump and Secretary Pompeo months to use its authority to take concrete steps targeting the Chinese assault on democracy in Hong Kong. They have, however, taken no such action, which they ought to do now and send a strong message of American support for pro-democracy activists. Such inaction only further emboldens President Xi and his associates in Beijing to act with impunity. “House Democrats will continue to reach out in friendship to the incredible people of Hong Kong; we will stand with them in their fight for freedom and representative government; and we will continue to back up our words with deeds. Together, all freedom-loving people must work together to ensure that those in danger of losing their freedoms have a place beneath our umbrella of solidarity, of fearless determination, and of common cause.”