BCI Announces Free Webinar: How To Sell When No One Is Buying!

BCI Announces Another Free Webinar on May 22nd 2020: How To Sell When No One Is Buying!
Today's selling environment is hard and it's only going to get harder. The same sales tactics that worked in a booming economy don't work in a recession.”HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In response to continuing customer inquiries and requests, BCI has created a webinar to share some of the best practices around selling in a recession: "How to Sell When No One Is Buying." The webinar is scheduled for Friday, May 29th, 2020. The time is 8:00 AM PST / 11:00 AM EST - and the webinar is free. To register go to https://www.bakercommunications.com/webinars/How-To-Sell-When-No-One-Is-Buying.html.
— Kristin Anderson
According to Kristin Anderson, BCI's leading quota performer in 2020, "Today's selling environment is hard and it's only going to get harder. The same sales tactics that worked in a booming economy don't work in a recession." She went on to say that there's a lot more fear, uncertainty, and doubt in this kind of a market, and that sellers really have to pay attention to these concerns. The successful sellers will find creative ways to mitigate those fears, while still showing the value they can bring to their clients.
The company went on to say that selling has changed, significantly, and if sales people want to be successful, they must shift to this new mode of selling. Every day that a seller doesn't make this shift, his or her competition will be gaining an advantage. This webinar will attempt to answer the million-dollar question on every salesperson and sales leader's mind: "How do you sell when no one is buying?" Join us and learn tactical selling approaches that you can utilize immediately to pull ahead of your competition, grow your market share and even thrive during a recession.
Ted Baird, BCI's VP of Delivery and Client Success, will moderate what promises to be a lively discussion, loaded with data-packed insights from three industry thought leaders: Dave Kurlan, Founder & CEO of Objective Management Group; Jim Berryhill, CEO and Co-Founder of DecisionLink; and Kristin Anderson, BCI Sales Development Subject Matter Expert and leading quota achiever in 2020. This panel has over 100 years of combined sales experience, including successfully selling through the last five recessions.
What you'll learn, if you attend:
- What the motivations and fears are behind the market's current buying behavior;
- Understanding which sales competencies and behaviors are the most important for successful selling in a recession;
- How to discover if these key competencies are part of your core strengths;
- The "#1 key competency" needed for successful recession selling - why it matters, and how you can strengthen this competency;
- The secret to selling value in a recession - especially when you are operating without a pricing advantage;
- How your personal milestone-centric sales process and cadence can help you achieve higher sales;
- KPI's that can help you determine - early - if you are on track for meeting your sales targets; and
- Answers to all your questions on "how to sell when no one is buying."
The company said that its webinars have been averaging nearly 1,000 registrants, with an 80% attendance rate, and it's for those reasons that it is continuing to offer these timely topics. The webinars have also been receiving very high NPS scores (9.8) for sharing valuable content during the current crisis. Baker Communications has won numerous awards and analyst recommendations over the past several years as one of the top companies in the world for sales training. To find out more about this webinar and to see the company's complete blended training offers, visit: http://www.BCICorp.com.
ABOUT BAKER COMMUNICATIONS, INC. (BCI)
As one of America's most established corporate training companies, Baker Communications has helped over 1.5 million professionals reach maximum performance since 1979. Globally recognized companies and government agencies, including ExxonMobil, Amazon, SAP and Ingersoll Rand depend on BCI to equip their employees with skills to increase market share and produce immediate results. Baker creates and delivers customized targeted practice-driven pathways that produce rapid, measurable results. Baker Communications' solutions have been utilized and delivered worldwide, throughout Europe, South America, North America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific.
BCI offers a full range of options for learners. These options include our proprietary and custom virtual workshops, as well as a full line of technology that provides advanced insights into each seller, a Sales Mastery online video library, voice and ambient computing learning technologies, and other new learning reinforcement applications under development. Visit http://www.BCICorp.com.
