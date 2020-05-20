2020-05-20 15:47:37.923 $1 Million Scratchers Ticket Sold at a Casey's General Store in Kansas City

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
2020-05-20 $1 Million Scratchers Ticket Sold at a Casey's General Store in Kansas City

Kansas City resident Garrett Carmichael purchased a $30 Scratchers ticket at Casey’s General Store, 10751 N. Oak Trafficway, in Kansas City. His $30 purchase turned into a $1 million win on the Missouri Lottery’s “$300 Million Cash Explosion” Scratchers game.

Carmichael claimed one of 12 $1 million prizes offered in “$300 Million Cash Explosion.” Currently, more than $183.5 million in prizes remain in the game, including two $10 million top prizes. Players can enter their “$300 Million Cash Explosion” tickets into the Lottery’s “$30 Monthly Scratchers” drawing for a chance to win one of 10 $500 prizes every month.

In the last fiscal year, players in Clay County won more than $25.3 million in prizes. Retailers received more than $2.2 million in bonuses and commissions, and over $16.9 million went to education programs in Clay County.

$1 Million Scratchers Ticket Sold at a Casey's General Store in Kansas City

