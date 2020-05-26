Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
JOHN MICHAEL FERRARI NEW SINGLE “SO BEAUTIFUL” FROM UPCOMING ALBUM

Performing singer songwriter John Michael Ferrari released his love song “So Beautiful” from his album “Be the Smile on Your Face”

PAHRUMP, NV, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Performing singer songwriter, John Michael Ferrari, released new love song, “So Beautiful,” from his upcoming album, “Be the Smile on Your Face.”

“So Beautiful,” taken from John Michael’s upcoming new album, “Be the Smile on Your Face” (6/15/20), showcases John Michael's knack for cross genre easy listening song-writing with a memorable melody and a heart-felt story that makes one smile. The single "So Beautiful" has been released across all major online music platforms.

John Michael Ferrari is known for his story-telling ability to share life’s emotions and predicaments. In “So Beautiful,” John Michael explores deep love relationship and the heart-felt emotions that comes with it. He describes emotions in clever unpredictable ways. With a voice like a cross between Johnny Cash, Neil Diamond, and Jackson Browne, with just a dusting of Kenny Rogers, one imagines “So Beautiful” accompanying a bride walking downing the aisle, a newly married couple's first dance, or that “special song”. A perfect #lovesong to express the overwhelming beauty of love.

“So Beautiful” was produced by Pepper Jay and recorded at Larry Beaird Studiios, Nashville, TN. Pepper Jay and John Michael Ferrari send a special thank you to Eli Beaird (Bass), Larry Beaird (Acoustic Guitar), Evan Hutchings (Drums), Troy Lancaster (Electric Guitar), Billy Nobel (Keys), Russ Pahl (Steel Guitar), Jim “Jimbo” DeBlanc (Tracking / BGV Engineer), Rob Lane (Vocal Engineer), David Buchanan (Mix Engineer), and gorgeous background vocals of Tania Hancheroff, which captivate the listener at once.

“So Beautiful,” aptly named. Lovely lyrics and sweet-sounding music. Listen, repeat, listen, repeat, smile, share, repeat!

Categories: Music, Radio, Country, Love Songs, Wedding Songs

Tags: #CountryMusic #PopMusic #LoveSong #JohnMichaelFerrari #PerfectLoveSong #SoBeautiful #WeddingSong

© 2020 Pepper Jay Productions / Cappy Records

Pepper Jay
Pepper Jay Productions
+1 310-345-9366
“So Beautiful” Music Video is most personal; featuring photos and clips from a 2017 trip to Paris.

