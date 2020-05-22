Shabazz University Re-Opening 05.25.2020: African Liberation Day

NATION BUILDING REQUIRES THE ESTABLISHMENT OF EDUCATIONAL INSTITUTIONS

Shabazz University is a Pan-African Educational Institution of Black Excellence.”
— Dr. Malik Zulu Shabazz, Esq. - Founder
WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Monday, May 25, 2020 Shabazz University, founded by Dr. Malik Zulu Shabazz, Esq., will re-launch its Pan-African online educational programs for the masses of Black People worldwide. Shabazz University is committed to utilizing its platform for the educational liberation and evolution of Black People.

The University was developed to address the educational needs and interests of Black People, globally. Shabazz University is honored to provide a quality online informational base, designed to catapult its students into healthy, informed, and empowered individuals. Shabazz University consists of a well-qualified and experienced faculty of professors, lecturers, practitioners, advisors, and administrative assistants. Our educational institution offers a variety of revolutionary online classes, courses, video workshops, and informational resources that pertain to Black People.

Shabazz University is scheduled to re-open its online platform, accessible at www.SHABAZZUNIVERSITY.COM on Monday, May 25, 2020 on African Liberation Day. The re-opening day will include a live Facebook online workshop, addressing the importance of a revolutionary education for Black People, and an outline of the university’s future plans. The workshop will be attended by the founder; Dr. Malik Zulu Shabazz, the director; Dr. Trinity Amun, and by guest instructors. For additional information visit the website at www.ShabazzUniversity.com.###

About

EXPERT LEGAL ADVISE We specialize in many areas of law, public relations and consulting. We convene professionally qualified teams to get the best results for you. Whatever your legal need, our attorneys and staff at Black Lawyers for Justice can get the job done. Areas of Practice Police Killings Federal Civil Rights Violations by Police Departments False Arrest Wrongful Death Victims Rights Personal Injury

http://www.blackrightsmatter.org/home.html

