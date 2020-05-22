Shabazz University Re-Opening 05.25.2020: African Liberation Day
NATION BUILDING REQUIRES THE ESTABLISHMENT OF EDUCATIONAL INSTITUTIONS
Shabazz University is a Pan-African Educational Institution of Black Excellence.”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Monday, May 25, 2020 Shabazz University, founded by Dr. Malik Zulu Shabazz, Esq., will re-launch its Pan-African online educational programs for the masses of Black People worldwide. Shabazz University is committed to utilizing its platform for the educational liberation and evolution of Black People.
— Dr. Malik Zulu Shabazz, Esq. - Founder
“Shabazz University is a Pan-African Educational Institution of Black Excellence.” Director Trinity Amun and I, Malik Zulu Shabazz, and a panel of educators will conduct a campus on-line Opening Program on African Liberation Day – Monday, May 25, 2020.”
www.SHABAZZUNIVERSITY.COM
The University was developed to address the educational needs and interests of Black People, globally. Shabazz University is honored to provide a quality online informational base, designed to catapult its students into healthy, informed, and empowered individuals. Shabazz University consists of a well-qualified and experienced faculty of professors, lecturers, practitioners, advisors, and administrative assistants. Our educational institution offers a variety of revolutionary online classes, courses, video workshops, and informational resources that pertain to Black People.
Shabazz University is scheduled to re-open its online platform, accessible at www.SHABAZZUNIVERSITY.COM on Monday, May 25, 2020 on African Liberation Day. The re-opening day will include a live Facebook online workshop, addressing the importance of a revolutionary education for Black People, and an outline of the university’s future plans. The workshop will be attended by the founder; Dr. Malik Zulu Shabazz, the director; Dr. Trinity Amun, and by guest instructors. For additional information visit the website at www.ShabazzUniversity.com.###
