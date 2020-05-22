I-376 Beaver Valley Expressway Line Painting Operations Next Week in Beaver County

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is advising motorists that line painting operations on I-376 (Beaver Valley Expressway) in Beaver County, will occur Tuesday through Thursday, May 26-28 weather permitting.

Single-lane restriction will occur on I-376 in both directions between the Hopewell (Exit 48) and Center (Exit 42) interchanges as PennDOT crews conduct line painting operations. Work will occur from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.

Roadway line painting is an important part of PennDOT’s highway safety initiatives. Paint lines provide direction, delineation, and guidance to motorists.

Lines need repainting each year because of normal wear, tear, and weather. Winter maintenance activities such as plowing, spreading anti-skid materials, and studded tires are very abrasive to paint lines and can cause fading. Normal weathering caused by snow, rain, and ice also contribute to line reflectivity reduction.

Motorists who accidentally get paint on their vehicles should immediately wash the paint off with a high-pressure water stream and detergent. Dried paint can be removed with de-natured alcohol and a soft cloth. Generally, PennDOT is not responsible for paint on vehicles.

Motorists should use caution and be aware of changing traffic patterns when driving through the area.

Visit 511pa.com or call 511 from any phone to check traffic conditions on major roadways before traveling.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

