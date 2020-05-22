Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 582 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 168,159 in the last 365 days.

3SquaresVT Goes Online as part of Nationwide Pilot!

On May 19, 2020, Vermont will become the latest state to pilot the use of SNAP food benefits to purchase food online. In Vermont, the SNAP program is called 3SquaresVT.

Starting today, Vermonters can use their 3SquaresVT benefits to buy eligible food items online with two authorized retailers:

  1. Amazon.com: Delivery available throughout Vermont. Pay with EBT food benefits. 
  2. Walmart.com: Pick up currently available only at the Bennington store. Other stores may be added later. Pay with EBT food or cash benefits.

“This pilot gives people who get 3SquaresVT more options to put food on their tables, safely,” said DCF Commissioner Ken Schatz. “This is important during the current health crisis, especially for vulnerable Vermonters.  Some may be at higher risk for COVID-19; some may not have access to private transportation.”

For information about how it works, go to https://dcf.vermont.gov/benefits/EBT/online.

 

You just read:

3SquaresVT Goes Online as part of Nationwide Pilot!

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.