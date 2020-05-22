3SquaresVT Goes Online as part of Nationwide Pilot!

On May 19, 2020, Vermont will become the latest state to pilot the use of SNAP food benefits to purchase food online. In Vermont, the SNAP program is called 3SquaresVT.

Starting today, Vermonters can use their 3SquaresVT benefits to buy eligible food items online with two authorized retailers:

Amazon.com: Delivery available throughout Vermont. Pay with EBT food benefits. Walmart.com: Pick up currently available only at the Bennington store. Other stores may be added later. Pay with EBT food or cash benefits.

“This pilot gives people who get 3SquaresVT more options to put food on their tables, safely,” said DCF Commissioner Ken Schatz. “This is important during the current health crisis, especially for vulnerable Vermonters. Some may be at higher risk for COVID-19; some may not have access to private transportation.”

For information about how it works, go to https://dcf.vermont.gov/benefits/EBT/online.