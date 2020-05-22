Southern Nevada Visitors Center Closed May 26-27 in Searchlight

SEARCHLIGHT, NEV. – The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) will close the Southern Nevada Visitor’s Center along U.S. Highway 95, roughly 17 miles south of Searchlight, from 3 p.m., May 26, until 3 p.m., May 27, in Clark County. The temporary closure is needed for a fog seal pavement upgrade to the north and south parking lots.

Fog sealing is a type of asphalt clearcoat treatment for pavement. It’s a cost-effective maintenance solution that extends the roadway’s lifecycle, while preventing further roadway deterioration for a smoother, safer driving experience.

Motorists should use caution while travelling through the work zone, heed construction signage, and take alternate detour routes, if possible. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but unscheduled construction changes, closures and restrictions are possible due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.

NDOT and its contractors continue vital highway construction and maintenance activities upkeeping Nevada’s transportation system for essential travel and supply chain deliveries. The department actively practices COVID-19-related public health and safety protocols, including social distancing of six feet or more and restricting groups to 10 or less, thereby keeping our team, families and communities safe and connected.