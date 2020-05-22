US Ecology Announces Change to Location and Format of 2020 Annual Meeting

/EIN News/ -- BOISE, Idaho, May 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ-GS: ECOL) (“US Ecology” or the “Company”) today announces a change in the format of its Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the “Annual Meeting”) from in-person to virtual-only, as noted as a possibility in the Company’s definitive proxy statement filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on April 20, 2020. Due to the public health impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and to protect the well-being of our employees and stockholders, the Company will not hold an in-person meeting. As previously announced, the Annual Meeting will be held virtually on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. Mountain Daylight Time. Stockholders will not be able to attend the Annual Meeting in person.



As described in the proxy materials for the Annual Meeting previously distributed, you are entitled to participate in the Annual Meeting if you were a stockholder as of the close of business on April 6, 2020, the record date.

Whether or not you plan to virtually attend the Annual Meeting, we urge you to vote in advance by one of the methods described in the proxy materials. The proxy card included with the proxy materials previously distributed will not be updated to reflect the change in location and format and may continue to be used to vote your shares in connection with the Annual Meeting. During the Annual Meeting, the Company intends to cover those matters submitted for stockholder vote as described in the proxy materials. An update on the general business of the Company will not be provided at the Annual Meeting.

To be admitted to the virtual Annual Meeting at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/ECOL2020, you must enter the 16-digit control number found on your proxy card, voting instruction form or notice previously received. You may vote during the virtual Annual Meeting by following the instructions available on the meeting website. If you do not have a control number, you may access the meeting as a guest, although you will not be able to vote or ask questions during the meeting.

For detailed information, please review the definitive additional proxy materials for the Annual Meeting filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on or around today's date.

ABOUT US ECOLOGY, INC.

US Ecology, Inc. is a leading provider of environmental services to commercial and government entities. The Company addresses the complex waste management and response needs of its customers offering treatment, disposal and recycling of hazardous, non-hazardous and radioactive waste, leading emergency response and standby services, and a wide range of complementary field and industrial services.

