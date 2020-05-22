Livanta Receives Spotlight Award For New Publication

/EIN News/ -- ANNAPOLIS JUNCTION, Md., May 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Livanta LLC was honored with a Spotlight Award from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) for The Livanta Compass e-newsletter. The weekly publication was recognized as an effective communication vehicle for reaching rural communities to build awareness of Livanta’s activities as a Medicare Beneficiary and Family Centered Care Quality Improvement Organization (BFCC-QIO).

The inaugural Spotlight Awards were presented by the CMS Quality Improvement & Innovation Group to highlight outstanding performance by BFCC-QIOs at the annual CMS Quality Conference held in Baltimore in February. Livanta serves as the Medicare BFCC-QIO for 27 states and territories in CMS Regions 2, 3, 5, 7, and 9.

The award recognized The Livanta Compass series that focused on outreach to stakeholders working with Medicare beneficiaries and their families in rural areas. This focus is a significant priority for CMS as Medicare beneficiaries in rural areas may not have the same access to healthcare services and information as urban counterparts. In researching the needs of its patient population, Livanta reviewed census data and identified outreach opportunities based on the demographics of rural communities. Through its analysis, the Livanta team developed a comprehensive, data-driven outreach strategy, which includes the targeted The Livanta Compass series.

“We are excited about this newsletter’s potential to create change by raising awareness of CMS priority areas,” said Livanta BFCC-QIO Director Lance Coss. “The Livanta Compass is the perfect vehicle to inform, educate, and empower those who are in positions to effect change in the delivery of care.” The Livanta Compass examines healthcare delivery through a variety of lenses, and includes content on topics such as patient safety, care coordination, and other priorities outlined in the CMS Quality Strategy. The Compass publication also addresses current issues such as caregiving support, minority health, and updates and developments regarding the coronavirus pandemic.

Launched in October 2019, The Livanta Compass builds collaboration among Medicare partners and stakeholders by raising awareness of CMS priorities, highlighting services that are available to Medicare patients through the BFCC-QIO, and inviting organizations to partner with Livanta to achieve mutual goals. The publication boasts a growing subscriber list from a wide array of organizations and individuals nationwide. To subscribe to The Livanta Compass e-newsletter, visit https://livantaqio.com/en/About/the_livanta_compass .

About Livanta LLC:

Livanta LLC, established in 2004, is a privately held firm headquartered in Annapolis Junction, MD. The company’s success lies within its team of knowledgeable professionals who are committed to providing excellent service and quality products powered by exceptional IT solutions and data analytics.

This material was prepared by Livanta LLC, the Medicare Beneficiary and Family Centered Care-Quality Improvement Organization for Regions 2, 3, 5, 7, and 9, under contract with the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), an agency of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. 12-SOW-MD-2020-QIOBFCC8CP45

CONTACT: Susan Boswell sboswell@livanta.com