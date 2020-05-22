The Perfect Platform for Gamers, Unigamer Integrated Gaming Social Platform

From interactions with other gamers to personalised input on all the recent games, the platform offers all the features for an optimal community experience.

DUBLIN, COUNTY DUBLIN, IRELAND, May 22, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Unigamer is delighted to announce the official release of its platform to the public. Gaming is one of the most entertaining activities in life. Realizing the importance of connectivity and mutual interaction, Unigamer is committed to introducing new features to improve the lives of gamers. The company is dedicated to offering streamlined interactivity features and gaming reviews to gamers across the world. Focusing on the importance of interacting together, the platform offers integrated support to gamers by allowing them to have a positive experience while expressing their opinions about gaming. The platform is a state-of-the-art avenue for gamers to interact and experience personalized gaming based interactions.According to Ricardo Arcifa, the Founder of Unigamer, “ We are thrilled to introduce a modern Gaming Community to allow avid gamers to interact and share their experiences with their favorite games. The platform is going to be a refreshing change to the existing nature of discussions and gaming content. Whether it is updates on your favorite games or exclusive sneak peeks into your anticipated launches, we are looking forward to sharing new dimensions of gaming based interaction with all our fellow gamers.”“We have made sure that all of our content is optimized to be authentic and expresses the opinion of our community” he added, “ We understand how important it is to have a community that expresses the opinions of true gamers and keeps them updated with new content. We have worked our best into creating a platform that is truly reflective about the needs of our users and we are excited to offer exclusive content and opportunities for avid gamers around the world.”Leading gamer trends point towards a major shift in gaming dimensions. According to industry experts at the GamesBeats Summit 2020, the landscape between mobile and consoles has been changing at an incredible pace in recent years. The impact of COVID 19 has also been detrimental in the conditions of the industry with major publishers delaying release dates. These trends are integral behind the release in the platform to provide quality content to gamers across the world.With innovative new features and a customer-oriented focus, the company also offers authentic partnership opportunities for gaming studios to connect with authentic gaming audiences and share their content. The Community was formed by a team of game advocates that are passionate about presenting an authentic gaming experience.Further information is available at https://unigamer.com