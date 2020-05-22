African Union Member States reporting COVID-19 cases as of 22nd May 2020, 6 pm EAT
African Union Member States (54) reporting COVID-19 cases (100,664), deaths (3,105), and recoveries (39,543) by region:
Central (10,312 cases; 324 deaths; 2,875 recoveries): Burundi (42; 1; 20), Cameroon (4,288; 156; 1,808), Central African Republic (436; 0; 18), Chad (588; 58; 186), Congo (469; 16; 137), DRC (1,945; 63; 312), Equatorial Guinea (719; 7; 22), Gabon (1,567; 12; 365), Sao Tome & Principe (258; 11; 7)
Eastern (11,047; 287; 3,054): Comoros (34; 1; 8), Djibouti (2,270; 10; 1,064), Eritrea (39; 0; 39), Ethiopia (429; 5; 128), Kenya (1,161; 50; 380), Madagascar (448; 2; 135), Mauritius (332; 10; 322), Rwanda (320; 0; 217), Seychelles (11; 0; 11), Somalia (1,594; 61; 204), South Sudan (473; 6; 4), Sudan (3,138; 121; 309), Tanzania (509; 21; 167), Uganda (289; 0; 66)
Northern (31,321; 1,523; 13,550): Algeria (7,728; 575; 4,062), Egypt (15,003; 696; 4,217), Libya (71; 3; 35), Mauritania (173; 5; 6), Morocco (7,300; 197; 4,347), Tunisia (1,046; 47; 883)
Southern (20,681; 389; 9,542): Angola (60; 3; 18), Botswana (29; 1; 19), Eswatini (220; 2; 112), Lesotho (1; 0; 0), Malawi (82; 3; 28), Mozambique (162; 0; 48), Namibia (19; 0; 13), South Africa (19,137; 369; 8,950), Zambia (920; 7; 336), Zimbabwe (51; 4; 18)
Western (27,303; 582; 10,522): Benin (135; 3; 61), Burkina Faso (814; 52; 672), Cape Verde (362; 3; 95), Cote d'Ivoire (2,301; 29; 1,100), Gambia (24; 1; 13), Ghana (6,486; 31; 1,951), Guinea (3,067; 19; 1,575), Guinea-Bissau (1,109; 6; 42), Liberia (249; 24; 136), Mali (947; 60; 558), Niger (924; 60; 753), Nigeria (7,016; 211; 1,907), Senegal (2,909; 33; 1,311), Sierra Leone (606; 38; 230), Togo (354; 12; 118)