Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 658 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 168,157 in the last 365 days.

PR 20-39 Moore v. Office of the Postsecondary Commissioner – Violation found

The Complainant alleged that the OPC violated the APRA when it (1) asserted that it did not maintain certain documents responsive to some of his requests about a job position; and (2) withheld a public employee's resume under R.I. Gen. Laws § 38-2-2(4)(A)(I)(b). Although the Complainant asserted that the OPC should maintain certain documents regarding the job position, the undisputed evidence indicated that the OPC did not maintain the requested records. We accordingly found no violation with respect to that allegation. However, pursuant to the balancing test and prior findings and caselaw, we found that the OPC violated the APRA by withholding a public employee's resume in its entirety. We accordingly found a violation and ordered the OPC to produce the withheld resume, subject to certain redactions. VIOLATION FOUND.

You just read:

PR 20-39 Moore v. Office of the Postsecondary Commissioner – Violation found

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.