Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 663 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 168,158 in the last 365 days.

Philadelphia Street Lane Restrictions Begin Tuesday in Indiana

​PennDOT District 10 is continuing width restrictions on Route 286 (Philadelphia Street) in Indiana Borough, Indiana County, with changes Tuesday, May 26.

UPDATE: Traffic from both directions will be maintained on Philadelphia Street from the intersection of 4th Street to 3rd Street through October. Access to Cherry Avenue will be closed.

Width restrictions will be in place. Crews will be replacing a small box culvert.

This work is part of a $4.06 million group bridge replacement project.

Crews from Glenn O. Hawbaker will conduct the work.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training. PennDOT urges motorists to slow down when driving in work zones, and also to be alert to changing conditions, avoid distractions and to pay attention to signs and flaggers. Drive responsibly in work zones for your safety and the safety of the workers. Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 950 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Joshua Kaufer, 814-678-7095

You just read:

Philadelphia Street Lane Restrictions Begin Tuesday in Indiana

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.