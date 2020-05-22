Philadelphia Street Lane Restrictions Begin Tuesday in Indiana

​PennDOT District 10 is continuing width restrictions on Route 286 (Philadelphia Street) in Indiana Borough, Indiana County, with changes Tuesday, May 26.

UPDATE: Traffic from both directions will be maintained on Philadelphia Street from the intersection of 4th Street to 3rd Street through October. Access to Cherry Avenue will be closed.

Width restrictions will be in place. Crews will be replacing a small box culvert.

This work is part of a $4.06 million group bridge replacement project.

Crews from Glenn O. Hawbaker will conduct the work.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training. PennDOT urges motorists to slow down when driving in work zones, and also to be alert to changing conditions, avoid distractions and to pay attention to signs and flaggers. Drive responsibly in work zones for your safety and the safety of the workers. Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 950 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Joshua Kaufer, 814-678-7095