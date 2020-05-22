Route 22 Lane Restrictions to Start Next Week in Indiana

05/22/2020

​PennDOT District 10 is continuing road improvements to Route 22 in East Wheatfield Township, Indiana County with alternating lane restrictions Tuesday, May 26 and Wednesday, May 27. Work includes epoxy overlay of bridges and placement of raised pavement markings, to extend the life of the driving surface and provide safety to the traveling public. The project extends on Route 22 from West Philadelphia Street in Armagh to Route 403. Lane restrictions will occur throughout the duration of the project, which is anticipated to be completed by the end of May. Crews from the Department’s contractor, Grannas Brothers Stone and Asphalt Company, Inc., will conduct the work. The total cost of the project is $4.3 million. Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training. PennDOT urges motorists to slow down when driving in work zones, and also to be alert to changing conditions, avoid distractions and to pay attention to signs and flaggers. Drive responsibly in work zones for your safety and the safety of the workers. Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 950 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website. MEDIA CONTACT: Joshua Kaufer, 814-673-6110

