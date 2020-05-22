ReversingLabs Honored As Silver Stevie® Award Winner In 2020 American Business Awards®

ReversingLabs Titanium Platform Recognized in New Product and Service: Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Solution Category

/EIN News/ -- CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ReversingLabs, the leading provider of explainable threat intelligence solutions, was named the winner of a Silver Stevie® Award in the New Product & Service: Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Solution category in The 18th Annual American Business Awards®.



The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.’s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small.

Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word meaning “crowned,” the awards will be virtually presented to winners during a live event on Wednesday, August 5. Tickets for the virtual event are now on sale .

More than 3,600 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories, including Startup of the Year, Executive of the Year, Best New Product or Service of the Year, Marketing Campaign of the Year, Live Event of the Year, and App of the Year, among others. ReversingLabs was nominated in the New Product & Service category for Business Technology: Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Solution

ReversingLabs Titanium Platform is the first threat intelligence platform with explainable machine learning. It is designed to automate incident response processes with verified results that provide the context and transparency needed for analysts to take informed action on zero-day threats while also upskilling analysts one event at a time. Using ReversingLabs repository of more than 10 billion goodware and malware samples--the largest in the industry--ReversingLabs Titanium Platform has the breadth, depth, and scale of data to train effective machine learning models and convert information into relevant findings, and is trusted by more than 160 customers.

“We are honored to be among the 2020 Stevie winners, an elite group representing some of the best, brightest, and most innovative American companies,” said Mario Vuksan, CEO and co-founder, ReversingLabs. “ReversingLabs Titanium Platform’s ‘glass box’ approach to threat intelligence and detection provides human readable reports that empower analysts to act quickly and confidently, and reskills them gradually over time. This focus on the analyst addresses two considerable but crucial gaps currently observed in the security market—a lack of context around machine learning verdicts and the cybersecurity skills gap.”

“Security is crucial for organizations in this new digital era. Using the latest and greatest technology is very needed to tackle the attacks and malware. Hackers use innovative ways to attack the systems, and the machine learning models should be one step ahead to combat the attacks,” said the Stevie judges. “Automated incident response is the need of the hour today. Companies deal with sophisticated attacks which are difficult to trace, debug and guard against.”

More than 230 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year’s Stevie Award winners.

“Despite the toughest business conditions in memory, American organizations continue to demonstrate their commitment to innovation, creativity, and bottom-line results,” said Stevie Awards president Maggie Gallagher. “This year’s Stevie-winning nominations are full of inspiring stories of persistence, ingenuity, resourcefulness, and compassion. We celebrate all of their stories and look forward to showcasing them during our virtual awards ceremony on August 5.”

About ReversingLabs

ReversingLabs helps Security Operations Center (SOC) teams identify, detect and respond to the latest attacks, advanced persistent threats and polymorphic malware by providing explainable threat intelligence into destructive files and objects.

ReversingLabs technology is used by the world’s most advanced security vendors and deployed across all industries searching for a better way to get at the root of the web, mobile, email, cloud, app development and supply chain threat problem, of which files and objects have become major risk contributors.

ReversingLabs Titanium Platform provides broad integration support with more than 4,000 unique file and object formats, speeds detection of malicious objects through automated static analysis, prioritizing the highest risks with actionable detail in only .005 seconds. With unmatched breadth and privacy, the platform accurately detects threats through explainable machine learning models, leveraging the largest repository of malware in the industry, containing more than 10 billion files and objects. Delivering transparency and trust, thousands of ‘human readable’ indicators explain why a classification and threat verdict was determined, while integrating at scale across the enterprise with connectors that support existing SIEM, SOAR, threat intelligence platform and sandbox investments, reducing incident response time for SOC analysts, while providing high priority and detailed threat information for hunters to take quick action. Learn more at https://www.reversinglabs.com , or connect on LinkedIn or Twitter .

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com .

Sponsors of The 2020 American Business Awards include John Hancock Financial Services, Melissa Sones Consulting, and SoftPro.