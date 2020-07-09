Arizona US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate Appeals to the Family of a Navy Veteran or Person in Arizona with Lung Cancer and Who Had Asbestos Exposure to Call the lawyers at Karst von Oiste to Discuss Compensation

"We are appealing to the Family of a Navy Veteran or person with lung cancer anywhere in Arizona to call 800-714-0303 for direct access to the lawyers at Karst von Oiste to discuss compensation.” — Arizona US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate

PHOENIX , ARIZONA , USA, July 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Arizona US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate says, "We are appealing to the Family of a Navy Veteran or person with lung cancer anywhere in Arizona to call 800-714-0303 for direct access to the lawyers at Karst von Oiste to discuss compensation-if the person had heavy exposure to asbestos in the service or at work. Financial compensation for a person like this might exceed $100,000-even if the person smoked cigarettes. The typical person we are trying to identify is over 60 years old and their asbestos exposure took place before 1982. The most heartbreaking thing about people like this is they are not aware the $30 billion dollar-asbestos trust funds were set up for them too.

"The reason we have endorsed the remarkable lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste is they are one of the nation's premier law firms that exclusively assists people with asbestos exposure lung cancer and mesothelioma, they have been doing this type of work for decades and they are responsible for over a billion dollars in financial compensation results for people like this. If you are a Navy Veteran or person with lung cancer and you had heavy exposure to asbestos in the navy or at work prior to 1982-- you and your family members are urged to please call 800-714-0303 anytime to discuss compensation with the lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste. We think you will be glad you did." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate is offering to assist people with asbestos exposure lung cancer in Phoenix, Tucson, Mesa, Chandler, Glendale, Gilbert, Tempe. Peoria, Prescott or anywhere in Arizona. www.karstvonoiste.com/

Individuals in the state of Arizona could have been exposed to asbestos while working at a power plant, at an industrial facility, at a steel mill, at an automobile manufacturing facility, at a chemical plant, as a plumber, a boiler technician, as an auto repairman, as an electrician, or in the construction industry. In most cases, the exposure to asbestos caused mesothelioma at one of these types of workplaces and the exposure took place in the 1950′s, 1960′s, 1970′s, or 1980′s. Mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer typically takes three to five decades to appear. https://Arizona.USNavyLungCancer.Com

The US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate says, “If your husband, dad, coworker or neighbor has just been diagnosed with lung cancer and you know they had significant exposure to asbestos in the navy, at a shipyard or while working at a factory, at power plant, public utility, or as a plumber, electrician welder, mechanic or any kind of skilled trades group in any state please have them call us anytime at 800-714-0303. Most people like this never get compensated-even though the asbestos trust funds were set up for them too. We are trying to change this sad fact.” https://USNavyLungCancer.Com

According to the American Cancer Society for nonsmokers who have been exposed to asbestos in their workplace the risk of lung cancer is five times that of unexposed workers. https://www.cdc.gov/cancer/lung/statistics/index.htm.

States with the highest incidence of lung cancer include Kentucky, West Virginia, Maine, Tennessee, Mississippi, Ohio, Indiana, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Alabama, and Delaware. However, there are people with asbestos exposure lung cancer in Arizona. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about asbestos exposure lung cancer and mesothelioma please visit the American Lung Association’s website on this topic:

https://www.lung.org/our-initiatives/healthy-air/indoor/indoor-air-pollutants/asbestos.html.