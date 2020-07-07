Nevada US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate Urges a Navy Veteran or Person who Has Lung Cancer in Nevada and Who Had Exposure to Asbestos to Call the Lawyers at Karst von Oiste to Discuss Compensation-Please Do This!

"We are urging the wife or adult son-daughter of a Navy Veteran or person with lung cancer anywhere in Nevada to call 800-714-0303 for direct access to the lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste.” — Nevada US Navy Veteran Lung Cancer Advocate

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, July 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Nevada US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate says, "We are urging the wife or adult son-daughter of a Navy Veteran or person with lung cancer anywhere in Nevada to call 800-714-0303 for direct access to the lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste if their loved one had significant exposure to asbestos prior to 1982. The average person we are trying to identify is over 60 years old and we don't-care if they smoked cigarettes or not. Compensation for a person like this might exceed $100,000 or more.

"The reason we have endorsed the remarkable lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste is they have been assisting Navy Veterans and people with asbestos exposure lung cancer and mesothelioma for decades and they are responsible for over a billion dollars in compensation for people like this. We know with the Coronavirus many Navy Veterans with lung cancer are not going to their scheduled medical appointments out of fear of getting this horrible virus. If you are a Navy Veteran or person with lung cancer in Nevada and you had heavy exposure to asbestos decades ago-please call the lawyers at Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303 to discuss compensation. We think in many instances people like this will be glad they did." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Nevada US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate’s free services are available to people with asbestos exposure lung cancer or mesothelioma Las Vegas, Henderson, Reno, Paradise, Enterprise, Carson City or anywhere in Nevada. https://Nevada.USNavyLungCancer.Com

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Nevada include Veterans of the US Navy, a civilian employee at Nellis Air Force Base, a worker at one of Nevada’s half dozen plus power plants, shipyard workers who moved to Nevada, oil refinery workers, steel mill workers, miners, factory workers, public utility workers, miners, plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, and construction workers. Note most people diagnosed with asbestos exposure lung cancer or mesothelioma in Nevada were exposed to asbestos in another state. Typically, the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s. www.karstvonoiste.com/

According to the American Cancer Society for nonsmokers who have been exposed to asbestos in their workplace the risk of lung cancer is five times that of unexposed workers. https://www.cdc.gov/cancer/lung/statistics/index.htm.

The US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate says, “If your husband, dad, coworker or neighbor has just been diagnosed with lung cancer and you know they had significant exposure to asbestos in the navy, at a shipyard or while working at a factory, at power plant, public utility, or as a plumber, electrician welder, mechanic or any kind of skilled trades group in any state please have them call us anytime at 800-714-0303. Most people like this never get compensated-even though the asbestos trust funds were set up for them too. We are trying to change this sad fact.” https://USNavyLungCancer.Com

States with the highest incidence of lung cancer include Kentucky, West Virginia, Maine, Tennessee, Mississippi, Ohio, Indiana, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Alabama, and Delaware. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about asbestos exposure please visit the NIH’s website on this topic:

https://www.cancer.gov/about-cancer/causes-prevention/risk/substances/asbestos/asbestos-fact-sheet.