Covid-19 Impact on Global 3D Metrology Industry Analysis, Size, Market share, Growth, Trend and Forecast to 2025

This report provides in depth study of “3D Metrology Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The 3D Metrology Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

This market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global 3D Metrology market. This report focused on 3D Metrology market past and present growth globally. Global research on Global 3D Metrology Industry presents a market overview, product details, classification, market concentration, and maturity study. The market value and growth rate from 2019-2025 along with industry size estimates are explained.

3D Metrology refers to 3D Metrology Equipment. The 3D Metrology Equipment is the dimensional analysis method used to overall measure the object and acquires all surface points of an object including the hidden points such as non-accessible undercuts. The 3D Metrology Equipment is divided into fixed coordinate measuring machines (CMM), optical digitizers and scanners (ODS), and 3D video measuring machines (VMM) by product. These products are used in the quality control process to ensure the accuracy of manufactured products. They are widely used in the industries such as automotive, aerospace, transportation, constructional, power generation, electronics, medical technology and others.

Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:

Zeiss

Hexagon

FARO

Renishaw Plc

Nikon Metrology

GOM

Mitutoyo

Keyence

Perceptron

3D Digital Corp

Wenzel

Zygo

The main contents of the report including:

Global market size and forecast

Regional market size, production data and export & import

Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business

Global market size by Major End-Use

Global market size by Major Type

Major applications as follows:

Automotive

Aerospace

Construction

Power

Medical

Major Type as follows:

Coordinate Measuring Machine (CMM)

Optical Digitizer and Scanner (ODS)

Video Measuring Machine (VMM)

Regional market size, production data and export & import:

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

