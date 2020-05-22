AR in Education Market 2020 Global Analysis, Growth, Size, Share, Trends, Forecast to 2026

New Study Reports "AR in Education Market 2020 Global Market Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies and Forecasts 2026" has been Added on WiseGuyReports.

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, May 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AR IN EDUCATION MARKET 2020-2026

Introduction/Report Summary:

This report provides in depth study of “AR in Education Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The AR in Education Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), and mixed reality (MR) is enabling the 4th wave of computing power. These technologies involve the integration of other technologies, such as sensors, Big Data, artificial intelligence (AI), and wearable devices, leading to enhanced spatial computing. The eventual convergence of AR and VR will become mainstream for next generation computing and act as a smart and intuitive interface for the Internet of Things (IoT).

The advent of AR is expected to impact every sector and company, leading to the transformation of the way they communicate, design, manufacture, and sell their products. The AR technology is expected to be mainstream in the forecast period and grow from there on. The adoption of AR in various sectors is expected to increase with the millennials (born 1981-1997) and Gen Z (born 1998-present) increasingly showing interest in the deployment of AR in various sectors, especially in the field of education. Students learn more efficiently with the inclusion of modern technologies in the school and college curriculum.

Drivers and Constraints

The fundamental dynamics that are explored in the report hold substantial influence over the AR in Education market. The report further studies on the value, volume trends, and the pricing history of the market. In addition to it, various growth factors, restraints, and opportunities are also analyzed for the market to study the in-depth understanding of the market.

This report also analyzes the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the AR in Education industry.

Key Players

The report has profiled some of the Important players prevalent in the global like – EON Reality, DAQRI, GAMOOZ,

Magic Jump

QuiverVision

Magic Leap

Google

Chromville

Meta Company

InGage

Popar

Lenovo, and more.

This report covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, customers, historical growth and future perspectives in the AR in Education.

Market Segmentation based On Type, Application and Region:

The global AR in Education is analyzed for different segments to arrive at an insightful analysis. Such segmentation has been done based on type, application, and region.

Based on Type, the global AR in Education Market is segmented into AR Audio, AR Video, AR Games, AR Content and other

Based on Application, the AR in Education Market is segmented into Higher Education, K-12, Educational Training, and Others.

Based on Detailed Regional Analysis, the regional segmentation has been carried out for regions of U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Southeast Asia, Mexico, and Brazil, etc. Key regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America. The report on WGR includes an in-depth study of the AR in Education in each regional segment mentioned above.

Key Stakeholders

AR in Education Market Manufacturers

AR in Education Market Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

AR in Education Market Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

