AR in Education Market 2020 Global Analysis, Growth, Size, Share, Trends, Forecast to 2026
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, May 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AR IN EDUCATION MARKET 2020-2026
Introduction/Report Summary:
This report provides in depth study of “AR in Education Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The AR in Education Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
Virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), and mixed reality (MR) is enabling the 4th wave of computing power. These technologies involve the integration of other technologies, such as sensors, Big Data, artificial intelligence (AI), and wearable devices, leading to enhanced spatial computing. The eventual convergence of AR and VR will become mainstream for next generation computing and act as a smart and intuitive interface for the Internet of Things (IoT).
The advent of AR is expected to impact every sector and company, leading to the transformation of the way they communicate, design, manufacture, and sell their products. The AR technology is expected to be mainstream in the forecast period and grow from there on. The adoption of AR in various sectors is expected to increase with the millennials (born 1981-1997) and Gen Z (born 1998-present) increasingly showing interest in the deployment of AR in various sectors, especially in the field of education. Students learn more efficiently with the inclusion of modern technologies in the school and college curriculum.
Drivers and Constraints
The fundamental dynamics that are explored in the report hold substantial influence over the AR in Education market. The report further studies on the value, volume trends, and the pricing history of the market. In addition to it, various growth factors, restraints, and opportunities are also analyzed for the market to study the in-depth understanding of the market.
This report also analyzes the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the AR in Education industry.
Key Players
The report has profiled some of the Important players prevalent in the global like – EON Reality, DAQRI, GAMOOZ,
Magic Jump
QuiverVision
Magic Leap
Google
Chromville
Meta Company
InGage
Popar
Lenovo, and more.
This report covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, customers, historical growth and future perspectives in the AR in Education.
Market Segmentation based On Type, Application and Region:
The global AR in Education is analyzed for different segments to arrive at an insightful analysis. Such segmentation has been done based on type, application, and region.
Based on Type, the global AR in Education Market is segmented into AR Audio, AR Video, AR Games, AR Content and other
Based on Application, the AR in Education Market is segmented into Higher Education, K-12, Educational Training, and Others.
Based on Detailed Regional Analysis, the regional segmentation has been carried out for regions of U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Southeast Asia, Mexico, and Brazil, etc. Key regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America. The report on WGR includes an in-depth study of the AR in Education in each regional segment mentioned above.
Key Stakeholders
AR in Education Market Manufacturers
AR in Education Market Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
AR in Education Market Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
Major Key Points from Table of Content:
1 Report Overview
2 Global Growth Trends by Regions
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
…
13 Key Players Profiles
13.1 EON Reality
13.1.1 EON Reality Company Details
13.1.2 EON Reality Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.1.3 EON Reality AR in Education Introduction
13.1.4 EON Reality Revenue in AR in Education Business (2015-2020))
13.1.5 EON Reality Recent Development
13.2 DAQRI
13.2.1 DAQRI Company Details
13.2.2 DAQRI Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.2.3 DAQRI AR in Education Introduction
13.2.4 DAQRI Revenue in AR in Education Business (2015-2020)
13.2.5 DAQRI Recent Development
13.3 GAMOOZ
13.3.1 GAMOOZ Company Details
13.3.2 GAMOOZ Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.3.3 GAMOOZ AR in Education Introduction
13.3.4 GAMOOZ Revenue in AR in Education Business (2015-2020)
13.3.5 GAMOOZ Recent Development
13.4 Magic Jump
13.4.1 Magic Jump Company Details
13.4.2 Magic Jump Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.4.3 Magic Jump AR in Education Introduction
13.4.4 Magic Jump Revenue in AR in Education Business (2015-2020)
13.4.5 Magic Jump Recent Development
and more
